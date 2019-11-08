Subscribe

Sheriff’s Office: Petaluma woman arrested after shooting at woman

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 8, 2019, 12:51PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Petaluma woman was arrested the morning of Nov. 7 after firing a gun in the direction of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter over a rental contract argument, deputies said.

Sonoma County sherriff’s officials said they received reports of a disturbance at a home on the 11000 block of Sutton Street, a residential neighborhood off Valley Ford Road, around 7:31 a.m.

The home’s property owner, 58-year-old Margot Cardarelli, told deputies that she and the woman had been arguing, alleging the woman was trespassing on her property. Sgt. Juan Valencia said in a press release the woman and her daughter were staying as guests in the room of a tenant renting from Cardarelli, in violation of the rental contract.

According to the woman, Cardarelli woke her by banging on her door and telling her to leave, deputies said. As the woman and her daughter were walking toward their car with their belongings, she told deputies Cardarelli followed and took pictures of them.

The woman told investigators she pushed Cardarelli’s cell phone away from her, after which Cardarelli took few steps back and then pulled a revolver out of her fanny pack. Deputies said Cardarelli shot one round at the woman from approximately 5-7 feet away. The woman’s 4-year-old daughter was nearby inside the car at the time, and the woman told investigators she drove away from the scene after the shot was fired out of fear for their lives.

Deputies said Cardarelli initially denied owning a revolver and denied shooting at the woman, however, investigators found the revolver in the home and a spent casing in the trash can.

Upon further questioning, Cardarelli told deputies she shot one round at the ground while standing next to the woman, yet investigators found a bullet lodged in a tree next to where the woman was standing.

Cardarelli was arrested by Sonoma County deputies for assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.

She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and has since posted her $50,000 bail. A court date has not yet been scheduled.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine