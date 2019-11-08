Sheriff’s Office: Petaluma woman arrested after shooting at woman

A Petaluma woman was arrested the morning of Nov. 7 after firing a gun in the direction of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter over a rental contract argument, deputies said.

Sonoma County sherriff’s officials said they received reports of a disturbance at a home on the 11000 block of Sutton Street, a residential neighborhood off Valley Ford Road, around 7:31 a.m.

The home’s property owner, 58-year-old Margot Cardarelli, told deputies that she and the woman had been arguing, alleging the woman was trespassing on her property. Sgt. Juan Valencia said in a press release the woman and her daughter were staying as guests in the room of a tenant renting from Cardarelli, in violation of the rental contract.

According to the woman, Cardarelli woke her by banging on her door and telling her to leave, deputies said. As the woman and her daughter were walking toward their car with their belongings, she told deputies Cardarelli followed and took pictures of them.

The woman told investigators she pushed Cardarelli’s cell phone away from her, after which Cardarelli took few steps back and then pulled a revolver out of her fanny pack. Deputies said Cardarelli shot one round at the woman from approximately 5-7 feet away. The woman’s 4-year-old daughter was nearby inside the car at the time, and the woman told investigators she drove away from the scene after the shot was fired out of fear for their lives.

Deputies said Cardarelli initially denied owning a revolver and denied shooting at the woman, however, investigators found the revolver in the home and a spent casing in the trash can.

Upon further questioning, Cardarelli told deputies she shot one round at the ground while standing next to the woman, yet investigators found a bullet lodged in a tree next to where the woman was standing.

Cardarelli was arrested by Sonoma County deputies for assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.

She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and has since posted her $50,000 bail. A court date has not yet been scheduled.

