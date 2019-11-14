Police log Nov. 6 to Nov. 12

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

No arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, Nov. 7

12:17 a.m.: Anne E. Nix, 38, of Santa Rosa, was arrested at the corner of Washington and Petaluma Blvd. for misdemeanor posession of a controlled substance and felony violation of parole.

8:20 p.m.: Justin M. Haet, 38, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for violation of probation.

9:35 p.m.: Thomas J. Williams, 23, of Petaluma, was arrested Windsor Lane for public intoxication and violation of probation.

11:39 p.m.: Rohnda M. Nealy, 53, of Petaluma, was arrested on Lakeville Street for public intoxication and violation on parole.

Friday, Nov. 8

12:51 a.m.: Brian D. Lanatti, 19, of Petaluma, was cited on Washington Street for reckless driving in a parking lot.

6:48 p.m.: David A. Snowden, 62, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Hopper Street for public intoxication.

Saturday, Nov. 9

2:58 p.m.: Kenneth R. Rickert, 40, of Sebastopol, was arrested on Baywood Drive on a felony bench warrant.

10:20 p.m.: Selena H. Guitierrez, 24, of Boyes Hot Springs, was arrested on E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, Nov. 10

3:13 a.m.: Andres Jimenez-Garcia, 35, of Petaluma, was arrested on Wynoochee Way for public intoxication.

9:57 p.m.: Holly R. Newton, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on N McDowell Boulevard for felony assualt with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and domestic violence assault with injury.

10:09 p.m.: Emiliano C. Roman, 41, of Petaluma, was arrested at Madison and Margo for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

11:28 p.m.: Marco Gonzalez, 19, of Rohnert Park, was cited on Caulfield Lane for exhibition of speed.

Monday, Nov. 11

12:10 a.m.: Andrew L. Nichols, 31, of Petaluma, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard, for posession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

7:55 a.m.: Erik M. Schirado, 31, or Petaluma, was arrested on Lakeville Street on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

12:46 p.m.: Yessenia Campos-Anguilano, 23, of Hayward, and Evelina A. Rodriguez, 24, of Stockton, were arrested on Monterro Way for felony theft of a vehicle.

7:40 p.m.: David Burr, 46, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony burglary, making and distributing unauthorized paper money, and violation of probation.

10:11 p.m.: Leslie A. Palmerston, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested for shoplifting, posession of a narcotic and violation of probation.

11:06 p.m.: Saira G. Lopez, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested on Greenbriar Circle for domestic violence assault with injury, a felony.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

2:13 p.m.: Enrique Avalos-Martiniz, 35, of Petaluma, was cited at Ellis and Madison Streets for speeding with no license and no proof of insurance.

5:35 p.m.: Diovanni Quiroz-Sanchez, 34, of Petaluma, was arrested on Arlington Drive for violation of probation and being under the influence of an illegal drug.

6:59 p.m.: Tera M. Guiterraz-Morarty, 46, of Lucerne, was arrested on MAria Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:53 p.m.: Samay S. Israel, 47, of Petaluma, was arrested on C Street for public intoxication.