THE CHALKBOARD: Students celebrate and honor veterans

Sonoma Mountain Elementary School celebrated the school’s fourth annual Veterans Celebration last Friday. “Over 100 veterans joined our students, staff and community for a special ceremony,” shares principal Michele Gochberg. “Our Jazz Pack and Glee Club performed, our students sang many patriotic songs and students read special messages honoring our veterans.” The Color Guard from the American Legion joined the ceremony, and parent, Chief Petty Officer Brian Tilinger, shared the Missing Man Table. Every student created an “Honor Ribbon” for veterans alive or deceased that hold a special place in each family’s hearts. These ribbons lined the walls of the campus. What a special morning for all present.

—

For more than 40 years, Liberty School has honored local veterans at a Veteran’s Day Assembly. “From the beginning years when just a handful of parents and a few veterans attended up to the present day, with hundreds of participants, this event has always been about teaching Liberty’s students about those that have given of themselves to help everyone live in freedom and liberty,” notes Superintendent/Principal Chris Rafanelli. The students demonstrate their appreciation through the singing of patriotic songs, speaking about American history, all to celebrate our veterans and honor our fallen citizens. After the program, veterans and their families were invited to a lunch provided by the Liberty Foundation. Hats off to all who made this event such a meaningful moment for students and campus guests alike.

—

Wilson Elementary School Superintendent/Principal Sheila Garvey reports that the school’s Student Council members wanted to treat their fellow classmates to a fun community-building event that came in the form of the first-ever Jump Off jump rope event. For 30 minutes last week, the entire school including staff, students and volunteers did traditional two-foot skipping, single-foot jumping, backward, double Dutch, Chinese jump rope, and lots more. “Older students helped the younger ones learn, and there was lots of cheering going on. Everybody agreed it was a fantastic event,” according to Garvey. Student Council members are putting their heads together to plan another fun event soon.

—

On Nov. 6, McDowell Elementary School students, through a partnership with the Santa Rosa Symphony, were treated to a percussion concert. This is the first of several concerts provided to the McDowell Monarchs’ student body through this wonderful partnership. In recent weeks, McDowell teachers have been busy taking their students on field trips to places such as Tolay Park, Open Field Farm, and the Westside Water Agency Education Center.

—

Valley Vista Elementary School students celebrated Dia de Los Muertos a week late this year, states principal Catina Haguen. This very important and meaningful event may have been delayed. but it did not dampen the excitement for the school community to participate in the special tradition. “It was a wonderful display of love, respect and loss. Students created ofrendas for loved ones, pets and famous people they admire. The conversations were moving as students spoke to one another about a relative, a memory of their pet and how that loss feels. Our front lawn was bursting with color as we celebrated and displayed our ofrendas. We even had quite a few neighbors stop by and visit. It was a wonderful day of community and care,” says Haguen.

—

Cinnabar Elementary School is spicing things up. Students are busy making salsa in the new culinary classroom that was built over the summer, reports Superintendent/Principal Sandy Doyle. Dolye shares, teacher and STEAM program Director, Mr. Ribeiro, is teaching culinary knife skills before starting any hands-on cooking activities. The students are following a recipe posted on the Apple TV placed in the classroom. The next steps include how to best cut onions, tomatoes, cilantro, peppers and anything else that goes into the recipe. Students will sample their creation and critique their recipe when complete. All students are expected to clean up, using proper procedures similar to restaurants, according to Doyle.

—

On Nov. 13, the Penngrove School PTA will host a Family Fun Night: Ready, Set, Read! Parents will be using the National PTA “Reading is Fundamental” program as a basis for the event. Two focus books have been selected for the evening: “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” (TK through second grades) and “Big Nate: In a Class by Himself” (third through sixth grades). Activities and group readings will be set up. The Scholastic Book Fair will also be open during this time in the multi-use room. The PTA will be serving milk and cookies to add to the fun of the evening, reports Maureen Rudder, interim principal at Penngrove Elementary.

