Suspect arrested in Petaluma Outlet mall shooting death

Police arrested a Concord man Friday morning in connection with a Sep. 28 shooting at the Petaluma Factory Outlets that left 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident Ezequiel Garcia dead.

A team of officers from Petaluma, Concord and the Drug Enforcement Agency arrested David Kyle Lubkin at 6:16 a.m. at his home in Concord at the 2900 block of Bonifacio Street, according to Lieutenant Brian Miller. Petaluma police said officers searched Lubkin’s home after the arrest, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Miller said Lubkin is the sole suspect in the shooting death of Ezequiel Garcia at this time.

Police said they were first alerted to the incident about 8 p.m. Sep. 28 after receiving multiple reports of gunshots at the shopping center amid other reports of a crashed vehicle in the parking lot.

“There were people in the parking lot, community members were shopping and working in all the buildings at the time,” Miller said of the Monday night shooting.

Responding officers found an unconscious Garcia at the wheel of the car, crashed into a parking sign pole. Police said he later died at the scene of a gunshot wound.

Petaluma police said Lubkin and Garcia appeared to have agreed to meet in the parking lot that night, where an altercation between the two men may have occurred, ending in Garcia’s death, a press release said.

Lubkin was booked into the Contra Coasta County-Martinez Detention Facility Friday on charges of homicide. Officials did not release further information and said the investigation continues.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact Petaluma Police Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4456.

