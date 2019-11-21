Petaluma climate commission debuts with lofty ambitions

Need that annoying pothole down the street fixed? The city can help with that. Worried about rising sea levels and carbon emissions? The city can help with that now, too.

Members of the newly-minted Climate Action Commission convened for the first time last Thursday, officially launching a body devoted to addressing local implications and causes of what is often seen as a global, or even existential, problem.

The advisory committee is the first of its kind in Sonoma County and among a growing number of local governments choosing to take sustainability and climate change solutions into their own hands.

“I’m so happy that this commission came to be, and I hope it will be a very effective body, not just window dressing,” said Petaluma resident Beverly Alexander.

City council members established the commission in July, mere weeks after declaring a climate emergency. The moves come amid the city’s decision to name environmental sustainability as one of its five goals for the next two years.

The seven-member commission is tasked with providing the city council policy recommendations, coordinating workshops and leading community outreach efforts.

About 25 citizens attended the inaugural meeting, oscillating between audible excitement and frustration as celebration of the commission’s establishment quickly pivoted to the necessary monotonies of local government.

“It’s a tall order they’re tasked with, and it’s going to take a while for them to get on their feet,” said City Attorney Eric Danly. “Yet there is a real sense of urgency people have in addressing the climate emergency.”

The seven commissioners spent the nearly three-hour meeting learning of their new responsibilities as public officials and beginning the arduous process of creating a functioning advisory body essentially from scratch. While the ordinance passed by council members outlines the commission’s goals, purposes and limits, members have a wide berth in regards to their priorities and internal structure.

The first meeting’s agenda included a directive to “discuss and make recommendations” on a single-use food ware ordinance and to discuss the “scope and depth” of the commission. In the absence of a full staff report for either items, commissioners voted to move them to next month’s meeting Dec. 12.

Commissioners also did not come to a consensus regarding meeting frequency, and chose to decide on that item at the next regular meeting as well. Although the commission’s founding ordinance requires at least a monthly meeting schedule, some commissioners and members of the public expressed their wish for a more frequent schedule. Arguments to ramp up meeting frequency often cited the enormity of the commission’s task and severity of climate change.

Landscape architect Ann Baker was elected Chair, and Kendall Webster, land acquisition program manager for Sonoma Land Trust, was elected Vice Chair.

Other commissioners include council member Gabe Kearney as city council liaison and Petaluma residents Panama Bartholomy, Kailea Frederick, Jean Ger and Ned Orrett.

“I hope that you all stay engaged and I hope that bureaucratic processes don’t sap the strength,” Commissioner Bartholomy said to the audience, eliciting laughs from a crowd that had grown restless by the end of the meeting.

The Climate Action Commission will hold a special meeting 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and a regular meeting 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Agendas will be posted online at cityofpetaluma.net about a week before each meeting.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com.)