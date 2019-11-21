Who got arrested in Petaluma this week?

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

2:54 a.m.: Two juveniles, age 26 and 17, both of Petaluma, were cited on North McDowell Boulevard for being minors in possession of alcohol. Thursday, Nov. 14

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date. Friday, Nov. 15

9:03 p.m.: William R. Rudnell II, 50, of Petaluma was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and violation of a court order, both misdemeanors. Saturday, Nov. 16

4:00 a.m.: Matthew B. Beatie, 43, of Santa Rosa was arrested on East Washington Street for felony graffiti and vandalism (causing damage of $400 or more).

10:38 p.m.: Silvio Zamora-Ramirez, 32, of Bakersfield was arrested on Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol. Sunday, Nov. 17

3:25 a.m.: Holly J. Ballard, 38, of Petaluma was arrested on Westminster Road for misdemeanor domestic violence battery. Monday, Nov. 18

10:13 a.m.: James C. Risenhoover, 42, of Forestville was arrested on Willow Brook Court for felony violation of parole. Tuesday, Nov. 19

10:01 a.m.: Darryl R. Rossini Jr., 34, of Pt. Reyes Station was arrested on East Washington Street for misdemeanor shoplifting.

6:32 p.m.: A 13-year-old juvenile, of Petaluma, was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a person.

7:39 p.m.: Charr R. Treadway, 48, of Petaluma was arrested on Williams Drive on a felony bench warrant.