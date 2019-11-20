THE CHALKBOARD: Family Festival shows student the world

River Montessori Charter School is hosting the International Family Festival on November 22. “This is a very exciting time for all. Students have all been engaged in collaborative research and planning presentations,” shares Julie Carolan, RMCS administration and communications manager. “We are thrilled to enjoy another year of celebrating culture and heritage while inviting the whole family to tour the world through food, activities and games,” says Carolan. Students will each receive a passport which can be taken from one classroom continent to the next to learn about different countries and cultures. What a fun way to travel the world without having to miss any school days.

—

Apparently having lunch with the principal is the top prize when points are earned in Mrs. Powell’s combo class at Cinnabar School. Two lucky young ladies enjoyed a special lunch with Mrs. Doyle and special guest, Winnie the Pooh, who has been part of many picnics during Doyle’s extensive career in education. The two students loved the picnic that included “feeding” our special furry guest, reports Doyle.

—

Two local girls compete at the Junior Racquetball World Championships. Heather Mahoney, a Casa Grande High student and Ava Naworski, a Kenilworth Junior High student, competed for Team USA in the 2019 Junior World Racquetball Championships held in Costa Rica last week. A total of 13 countries were represented in the international competition. The two qualified for Worlds at the Nationals tournament held in Portland, Ore. last June. At the World Racquetball event, they both played many intense matches over a week’s time as a big local fan base followed via family updates, social media posts, and a daily blog (https://team-ahha-worlds-2019.blogspot.com) by coach Brian Dixon. Mahoney won the gold medal in 14U singles, her fourth World Championship gold. Naworski, was eliminated in singles, but, with her partner Sonya Shetty earned a bronze in doubles.

—

When the school community at Harvest Christian School learned that the storage unit for Redwood Gospel Mission, which contained numerous coats and other warm clothing items, had been broken into last week, the school community quickly jumped into action. The clothing items were to be distributed to local homeless families, individuals and other people in need of warm clothing for the winter months. The Redwood Gospel Mission is a non-profit ministry based in Santa Rosa that serves thousands of homeless people each year in the community. Harvest Lions came to the rescue, and collected a couple hundred coats to be given out at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet hosted by the nonprofit organization on Nov. 27. Eric Sangervasi, a Petaluma resident and director of Partner & Community Ministries at the Mission came to campus to pick up the coats, and was encouraged by the generosity of the students. The Harvest community has a close relationship with the Mission, partnering with them by donating turkeys for their it drive each year.

—

St. Vincent Elementary students are also doing their part to support others this holiday season. The student body is collecting cans of food for Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) this week. Each class is making an effort to bring in as many canned foods as possible to support the local shelter in advance of Thanksgiving.

—

Wishes do come true! Congratulations to all the local schools who received Teacher’s Wishes Grants from the John Jordan Foundation this month. This annual program supports schools throughout Sonoma County awarding classroom grants to teachers. Lisa Wittke Schaffner, executive Director of JJF, mentioned expanding support to include outdoor learning areas such as purchasing an outdoor easel at Cinnabar School as of one of the awards to the campus in the recent program press release. Other Petaluma area campuses receiving funding include Casa Grande, Grant Elementary, Liberty School, Loma Vista Dual Immersion Academy, McDowell Elementary, McKinley School, McNear Elementary, Meadow School, Miwok Valley Elementary School, Old Adobe Charter, Petaluma High School, San Antonio High School, Sonoma Mountain, Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School, St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School, Two Rock Union Elementary, Liberty School and Petaluma Accelerated Charter School at McKinley.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)