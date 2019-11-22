Sonoma County hate crimes cut by more than half in 2018

The number of hate crimes reported to Sonoma County law enforcement in 2018 shrunk by more than half compared to a year before, a decrease that outpaced state and national trends, FBI statistics show.

The Santa Rosa Police Department oversaw investigations into all but one of the seven hate crimes reported to the FBI last year, leading to two arrests, the agency said. Victims in three of the Santa Rosa cases were believed to have been targeted because of their sexual orientation; two cases involved racial, ethnic or nationality bias; and a sixth case was related to religious hate, the data showed.

They included an instance in which police learned about a man who was punched by an unknown assailant who called him a derogatory term related to his ethnicity and a woman who repeatedly called a black man a racial slur and threw an unknown liquid at him as he walked to his car after work.

“In some of these cases that we had, it was overt acts of hate,” Santa Rosa Police Capt. John Cregan said. “It’s something that is concerning to us and something we want to ensure our officers have training on.”

The seventh case, reported to the Petaluma Police Department, was also motivated by racial, ethnic or nationality bias, according to the FBI data. Petaluma officers handled half of the 16 hate crimes reported in Sonoma County in 2017, figures released by both the California Department of Justice and the FBI last year showed. The rest of the 2017 cases were handled by police in Santa Rosa, Windsor and by deputies in unincorporated Sonoma County.

Statewide, there were 1,063 hate crimes investigated by more than 200 agencies last year, 16% fewer than in 2017. The dip reversed trends seen over the past three years, when the FBI reported consecutive years of double-digit increases in hate crime reporting.

A majority of the 2018 hate crimes investigated were motivated by racial and ethnic bias, a trend echoed in the national FBI data. Hate crimes where the victim was targeted because of their sexual orientation were the second most common in California, making up 22% of such reports.

Across the country, the number of hate crimes reported to police was mostly unchanged. Police investigated 7,120 hate crimes last year, or less than 1% fewer than the year before.

Historically speaking, it is uncommon for victims of hate crimes to report their experiences to police, making it difficult to determine how accurately the FBI statistics reflect the number of hate crimes actually happening in a community, said Phyllis Gerstenfeld, a criminal justice professor at Cal State Stanislaus who wrote a book on hate crimes and has taught classes on the topic since the early 1990s.

Gerstenfeld estimates about a third of all hate crimes end up in police reports, though the fractions get smaller when looking at victims from communities with poor relationships with law enforcement, such as immigrant and LGBT groups.

How agencies train their officers to recognize and investigate hate crimes can also greatly affect the number of such crimes listed in annual reports. Incidents like the 9/11 attacks, which was followed by a surge of hate crimes against Muslims, can also skew the number of hate crimes reported to law enforcement agencies, Gerstenfeld added.