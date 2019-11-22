Quiet zones at SMART crossings under new federal scrutiny amid series of deaths

Federal rail officials have launched reviews of two SMART train crossings in Sonoma County after deaths at each location this year, including the Rohnert Park intersection where five people were struck and killed in collisions with the passenger train in just over a year, the most recent death coming in September.

As part of a nationwide probe, the Federal Railroad Administration initiated an audit earlier this month of all safety equipment at the ground-level crossing over Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park near Commerce Boulevard after being alerted to the death of a 30-year-old woman at the intersection in June. The agency that oversees the country’s railroads also contacted Santa Rosa over plans to inspect its crossing at San Miguel Avenue, where a 66-year-old man died in July in an incident that police ruled a suicide.

The railroad administration’s chief safety officer sent letters last week to Sonoma County’s director of transportation and Santa Rosa’s deputy director of traffic engineering informing them of the review of quiet zones, where SMART trains operate under specified noise limits.

If on-site surveys of either crossing show inadequate maintenance or insufficient consideration of risk in light of the deaths, it could lead to elimination of the quiet zones and return of regular train horns at the intersections to increase safety.

“What we’ve done is identified locations where an accident may have a bearing on the quiet zone remaining in place unless steps are taken and in place to mitigate additional risk,” said Warren Flatau, spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration. “The letters are going to the communities that established the quiet zones. They’re the ones signing on the dotted line.”

Before the North Bay’s commuter rail system started operating in August 2017, cities along Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s current 43-mile line pursued and received the federal agency’s permission for the noise reductions, which bar engineer-conductors from sounding the train horn unless there is an emergency.

To obtain approval, the city or county making the request must install accepted safety upgrades, such as enhanced crossing arms, to make up for the lack of the horn, which the federal agency considers one of the train’s primary safety devices.

Santa Rosa and Petaluma applied individually, and Sonoma County government took the lead for unincorporated areas of the county, plus the cities of Rohnert Park and Cotati in a joint application. Marin County and the cities of San Rafael and Novato also filed for their own quiet zone approvals. Together, the moves made SMART the country’s first commuter rail line operating with quiet zones across nearly its full system, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

But a string of deaths at SMART crossings — seven have occurred this year, and 11 have been recorded since service began two years ago — has fueled new scrutiny around public safety for the taxpayer-supported transit system.

Following the September death of a 41-year-old woman at the same Rohnert Park crossing — a suicide, according to police — the City Council elected to spend $66,000 for an outside consultant study of the city’s three crossings. The recommended actions are due in the spring.

Led by Mayor Gina Belforte, the Rohnert Park City Council also mulled formally asking SMART to drop the train speeds through the busy Golf Course Drive intersection. The council’s majority instead opted to wait on results of the commissioned study before taking further action.