Council to decide fate of Petaluma SMART station development

The Petaluma City Council will soon have an opportunity to weigh in on the Corona Road development linked to the future east Petaluma SMART station, following a resounding rejection from Planning Commissioners.

The project will return to city council chambers for the third time in four weeks at the Dec.16 council meeting. Council members will decide whether the development will move forward, considering Planning Commissioners’ advice to reject the project altogether.

The 6.5-acre residential development on the corner of Corona Road and North McDowell Boulevard borders a section of the SMART rail corridor where the agency plans on building the second Petaluma station.

Planning commissioners took issue with the development’s overall design, declaring its residential-only format incompatible with a “transit-oriented” project alongside the future train station. Specifically, commissioners indicated they want to see a project that incorporates both residential and commercial opportunities and encourages less car-dependent travel.

“I don’t relish my non-support of this project, but I just think we can do better,” Commissioner Diana Gomez said, a phrase mirrored by two other commissioners at the Nov. 12 meeting. “I think we can have more housing here, more dense housing that is actually transit-oriented.”

In an attempt to salvage the project, developer Lomas Partners, LLC withdrew their request to change the zoning of the parcel from mixed use to single-family residential use in advance of the Nov. 19 Planning Commission meeting.

The change was an acknowledgment of commissioners’ discomfort with a zoning change that would bar mixed use developments on the parcel, in line with their desire to see a project they consider more transit-oriented.

Lomas Partners’ updated plan retains the current mixed-use zoning and proposes 116 attached townhomes instead of the previous plan’s 110-unit attached and detached single-family units. The update adds six additional units and circumvents any need to change the parcel’s current mixed-use zoning.

It will fall to council members to decide whether this change is adequate in addressing concerns voiced during the Nov. 12 and 19 Planning Commission meetings.

Another project element commissioners probed is its relationship with the future SMART train station.

Developer Lomas Partners and the rail agency recently forged an agreement that would carve out a slice of the Corona parcel for the construction of a parking lot to serve future station riders. In return, Lomas Partners is in line to purchase and develop the D Street lot behind the existing downtown station, a deal giving the rail agency $6 million to built the second station and needed parking space.

An additional $2 million to round out the expected $8 million station cost is to come from the city of Petaluma.

“There were some concerns about how we ensure that SMART will commit to the construction of the second station if the applicant (Lomas Partners) and the city follow through on their pieces of it,” said Planning Manager Heather Hines during the Nov. 19 Planning Commission meeting.

That financial contribution from the city will solidify SMART’s commitment to building the east Petaluma Station, Hines said.

Yet, the puzzle pieces that must be assembled in order for the station to go forward as currently outlined in the agreement between Lomas and SMART are delicate and leave little room for flexibility. Revenue for the station relies on Lomas Partners’ purchase of the D Street parcel, which in turn relies on the city approving a Lomas Partners’ development that includes parking space for the future station.