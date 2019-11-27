New bike lanes planned for Petaluma Boulevard

Petaluma has settled on a design for a remake of Petaluma Boulevard South. City leaders have opted for a traffic-calming option with two lanes of travel, a center turning lane, bike lines and, in a compromise, parking on one side of the street.

Since winning a regional grant for the road project two years ago, Petaluma has been grappling with the ultimate layout of the remade roadway, balancing the business community’s need for parking with the cycling community’s desire for more bike lanes.

Several options were presented in at least 10 community meetings seeking feedback, with the Petaluma City Council last week having the final say.

The $3.2 million project will also repave Petaluma Boulevard South from E Street to the Crystal Lane roundabout. In each option, the boulevard is reduced from four to two lanes, and there is a protected, Class IV bike lane from Mountain View Avenue to Crystal Lane.

The portion from E Street to Mountain View Avenue, which was up for discussion, will get a Class II bike lane on each side of the street as well as parking on the west side of the street. Twenty-nine parking spaces on the east side of the street will be removed to make room for the bike lane. The stretch of road is a frequent site of sideswiped mirrors and parked cars on encroaching on sidewalks in the narrow parking lane.

At H Street, the bike lane will end and less experienced riders will be encouraged to shift one street east to 2nd Street where a so-called bike boulevard will be constructed with elements to discourage through vehicle traffic.

Petaluma is spending about $350,000 to match the grant funding.

“The city is about to get an excellent project for 10% of the cost, which is something that is very good for us,” Councilman Dave King said. The preferred option “is probably the most utilitarian way to do the road diet. I think there still is a need for parking on the west side of the road.”

Three other options up for discussion were rejected. One would have left all parking spots in place and included no bike lanes. Another would have removed parking on both sides of the street and included separated Class IV bike lanes on both sides.

A fourth option that gained some council support would have removed parking on the east side of the street, like the preferred option, but included a divided Class IV bike lane on the west side.

“I really would like to see Class IV bike lanes through here and some sort of a buffer between cars and the bicyclists,” Councilwoman Kathy Miller said. “But I also feel like eliminating 70 parking spaces is not a good thing.”

Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer, who is the liaison to the Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said the group’s recommendation was to move forward with the option to remove all the parking spaces and add separated bike lanes on both sides of the street.

“I think we were really looking at how are we going to design our major boulevard for today and for the future,” she said. “So it’s not just about the businesses that are on the boulevard today and what that street looks like, but what are we doing 20 years out and 40 years out and how are we planning our city.”

The stakes for making the roadway bike-friendly are magnified by SMART’s decision to include Petaluma Boulevard South as part of its bike path. The rail agency is constructing a separate bike path along the train tracks through much of Sonoma and Marin counties, except through Petaluma.

Due to right of way restrictions, the bike route takes surface streets from Lakeville Street, through downtown and south along Petaluma Boulevard, connecting to a new bike path Caltrans built through the Sonoma-Marin Narrows.

The council’s direction, staff can now begin designing the future roadway, Senior Traffic Engineer Jeff Stutsman said. Construction is expected to begin in fall of next year.

