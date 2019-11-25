Storms expected to dump at least an inch of rain on Sonoma County this week

North Coast residents can add the first substantial rainstorm of the season — due to arrive Tuesday and drop more than inch of precipitation this week — to their list of holiday thanks.

Rain is expected to start late Tuesday morning, in the wake of widespread frost, with showers and possible thundershowers continuing Wednesday and a “slight chance” of rain and fog Thursday, said Anna Schneider, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

A second, milder system over the weekend could give Sonoma County a total of 1.5 inches for the week, enough to relieve fire concerns that pervade the bone-dry Bay Area, the weather service said.

But it takes more than one damp week to banish fire season, Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said, noting that drying winds could come next week and vegetation is still dryer than last year at this time.

“One storm is not a cure-all,” he said. “If we get winter weather for the next two weeks our fire conditions should be diminished.”

Much of coastal northern and central California is experiencing its driest autumn on record, according to Daniel Swain’s California Weather Blog. The full three-month season, September through November, likely will not set a record thanks to the rain coming at the tail end of that period, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 55 million U.S. travelers are expected to hit the road, traveling more than 50 miles from home for the holiday, the second-largest mass movement since 2000, the AAA said.

Travel is expected to rise nearly 3 percent over last year, and Wednesday afternoon will be the peak of the holiday rush with trips taking as much as four times longer than usual in major urban areas, the forecast said.

In the San Francisco area, the worst time on the highways will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, with trips taking 3.2 times longer than usual, the AAA said.

On the bright side, California gasoline prices have fallen 8 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $3.89 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. That’s nearly 23 cents per gallon lower than a month ago in the Golden State, yet nearly 28 cents higher than a year ago.

In Santa Rosa, the average price at the pump Monday was $3.85, compared with $4.12 a month ago and $3.70 a year ago.