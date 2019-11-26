Subscribe

THE CHALKBOARD: Miwok students trot like turkeys

November 26, 2019, 9:35AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Miwok Valley Elementary School hosted its annual Turkey Trot last week. All transitional kindergartners through sixth graders ran the cross-country course that spanned the entire campus. The school’s sixth-grade teacher and Casa Grande High School cross country coach, Carl Triola, created a special course for the students to use. The overall winners of the trot were twin sisters, Sarah and Melanie Garcia in sixth grade. They were awarded a Thanksgiving turkey and a Cornish game hen in keeping with the Turkey Trot event theme. “Miwok students loved the opportunity to run throughout the beautiful and spacious Miwok campus. If you are the parent of a prospective student and would like to tour Miwok, contact the office to set up a tour as see our campus up close,” shares principal Mary Reynolds. Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School has monthly interactive assemblies where students look forward to learning new things from a variety of people in the community. This month’s assembly was all about music with musician and writer Morgan Cochneuer (Mr. MC). Students read Mr. MC’s alphabet book, “The ABC’s of Jug Band Music,” and listened to him play the many different instruments in a typical jug band. Jug band music is music made from homemade instruments. Students learned how to make their instruments after watching Mr. MC play all of his amazingly unique and creative instruments, explains Reynolds.

Also last week, the Petaluma Future Farmers of America at Petaluma High School hosted their regular meeting. On the agenda were some special guests. Student members heard from our first responders and a local dairy farmer and thanked them for their service to others. The group also installed the new chapter degree members, heard speeches from the sweetheart program candidates, and wrapped up the night with an ice cream churn off. All this took place after a very successful day at the Sonoma Section Opening/Closing contest with four outstanding office winners. This week, when the latest issue of the academic-focused program’s national magazine, New Horizons, hit mailboxes, Petaluma FFA members were excited to see that the cover shot and lead story featured photos of Petaluma High student/FFA member Garrett Potter.

Laguna Elementary got into the holiday spirit with the school’s annual Stone Soup Feast on Nov. 22. According to Cindy Demchuk, teacher/principal, the more than 20-year tradition of the event includes parents, alumni, community members and former teachers. Susan Bloom, Barbara Armington and Pam Brambila attended, representing a legacy of more than a combined 100 years of teaching at Laguna. The soup was prepared and served with flair by the campus’ 10 excited students. Go Laguna Lions.

Petaluma Adult School celebrated its 100th anniversary on Nov. 21 with an early Thanksgiving potluck celebration. Principal Nancy Emanuele gave a welcome speech to the approximately 100 ESL and JobLink students, teachers and staff who attended. Special guests included former principal Carol Waxman, Petaluma City Schools Director of Educational Services Jason Sutter, School Board President Ellen Webster, and Board Member Mady Cloud. Raley’s Supermarket donated two roasted turkeys to the feast. Everyone enjoyed a slice of birthday cake, pumpkin pie, flan or Middle Eastern rice pudding for dessert, while singing “Happy Birthday” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

Cinnabar School’s Ms. Anne’s second-grade class participated in a creative and exciting science lesson just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The study on all parts of the turkey included learning what a wattle and a snood are, plus so much more detailed information. Superintendent/Principal Sandy Doyle noted students Esteban and Jarod shared their new-found turkey knowledge with her during one of her regular classroom visits. All the students were excited about sharing their science knowledge that is sure to add a new twist to the typical conversation around the Thanksgiving table.

Mr. Winston’s sixth-grade class at Cinnabar School enjoyed its adventure to the Petaluma Art Museum. The field trip provided a new experience for the youngsters, including using public transportation to and from the museum. This added opportunity assists in having students learning basic skills on Petaluma’s local transportation system, and how they can navigate getting around town.

Gathering in Gratitude. Last Thursday evening, the Petaluma Educational Foundation hosted a Principal’s Mixer at La Dolce Vita in Theater Square where all local school principals and superintendents were invited to gather and visit. The longtime educational nonprofit brought all these folks together to thank them for their continued partnership in supporting our local students. PEF awards annual grants and scholarships to local schools and students to elevate the educational opportunities for all. In the past 38 years, PEF has awarded more than $7.1 million through its programs. The guests all shared how PEF grants have positively impacted the academic experience of generations of local students.

Keeping in the holiday spirit, Penngrove Elementary students continue to collect new socks (all sizes are needed) as part of the Panthers’ School Sock Drive to help those who are less fortunate during the winter season. The large white cardboard box located in the multi-use room will be available to drop off your generous donations to support this effort.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)

