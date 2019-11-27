For Petaluma seniors, a warm holiday meal

The Petaluma Senior Center Tuesday held its largest Thanksgiving luncheon to date, a holiday tradition that serves as a social lifeline to dozens of elderly Petaluma residents. The event was made possible by a redesigned partnership between Petaluma People’s Services Center and Petaluma Chapter of Realtors.

A little more than 150 seniors flocked to the Senior Cafe and adjoining Senior Center room at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal, served alongside the sounds of live piano music and animated conversation radiating from packed tables.

Petaluma resident Tommie Kestrel said the lunch will be her only form of celebration for the holiday, aside from the prepared dinner she purchased from a grocery store.

“Sitting down and just chatting with people here, that’s something that I was really looking forward to today,” Kestrel said.

The lively celebration emerged from a decision by the group of real estate professionals to revamp its annual Thanksgiving donation, choosing to take a route that increased turnout and touched more seniors than in years past.

When she took the helm of the Petaluma Chapter of Realtors in 2008, Lori Segraves began what became a yearly frozen turkey donation to dozens of seniors. After about a decade of providing whole turkeys to seniors, many of whom were clients with COTS and Petaluma People’s Services Center Segraves and other chapter members decided to take a different approach.

“We realized many clients didn’t have a kitchen to cook these turkeys, some of them were living in their cars,” said current President of the Petaluma Chapter of Realtors Rebecca Celli.

In order to meet the needs of a broader population of seniors in the city, the chapter teamed up with Petaluma People’s Services Center, providing full funding and a crew of volunteers in lieu of frozen turkeys. Celli said they donated roughly $1,200 to sponsor the event, accomplishing the goal of reaching a greater amount of seniors for a slightly lower cost than the previous years’ turkey donations.

Petaluma People’s Services Center Executive Director Elece Hempel said that amounts to a little less than $8 per meal.

Underwriting from the group of real estate professionals also ensured the meal was entirely free for all who came, barring any need for the Senior Center Cafe to ask for donations as it has in previous years.

Pointing to a table of diners engaged in animated conversation, Hempel said seeing strangers connecting at the table demonstrates to her the importance of the large luncheon.

“Anyone is able to come, and the socialization opportunities here are the most important thing,” Hempel said. “It’s not necessarily the meal itself.”

Handmade decorations adorning the tables were made by kids from 4-H and students from Spring Hill School, Loma Vista and Tiny Tots Preschool. Denise Lind, volunteer with Spring Hill School, said students from all grades participated in creating “thankful leaves,” containing student names and messages describing what they are thankful for.

For diner Coni McGloyb, the holiday meal is an easy way for her to celebrate, as her family lives over 90 minutes away in El Dorado County.

“It’s hard to get up there, unless my son drives me there and back,” she said. Conveniently, the Senior Cafe is a short bus ride from her home in the Kellgren Senior Apartments complex.