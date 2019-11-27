Subscribe

For Petaluma seniors, a warm holiday meal

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 27, 2019, 9:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Petaluma Senior Center Tuesday held its largest Thanksgiving luncheon to date, a holiday tradition that serves as a social lifeline to dozens of elderly Petaluma residents. The event was made possible by a redesigned partnership between Petaluma People’s Services Center and Petaluma Chapter of Realtors.

A little more than 150 seniors flocked to the Senior Cafe and adjoining Senior Center room at noon for a free Thanksgiving meal, served alongside the sounds of live piano music and animated conversation radiating from packed tables.

Petaluma resident Tommie Kestrel said the lunch will be her only form of celebration for the holiday, aside from the prepared dinner she purchased from a grocery store.

“Sitting down and just chatting with people here, that’s something that I was really looking forward to today,” Kestrel said.

The lively celebration emerged from a decision by the group of real estate professionals to revamp its annual Thanksgiving donation, choosing to take a route that increased turnout and touched more seniors than in years past.

When she took the helm of the Petaluma Chapter of Realtors in 2008, Lori Segraves began what became a yearly frozen turkey donation to dozens of seniors. After about a decade of providing whole turkeys to seniors, many of whom were clients with COTS and Petaluma People’s Services Center Segraves and other chapter members decided to take a different approach.

“We realized many clients didn’t have a kitchen to cook these turkeys, some of them were living in their cars,” said current President of the Petaluma Chapter of Realtors Rebecca Celli.

In order to meet the needs of a broader population of seniors in the city, the chapter teamed up with Petaluma People’s Services Center, providing full funding and a crew of volunteers in lieu of frozen turkeys. Celli said they donated roughly $1,200 to sponsor the event, accomplishing the goal of reaching a greater amount of seniors for a slightly lower cost than the previous years’ turkey donations.

Petaluma People’s Services Center Executive Director Elece Hempel said that amounts to a little less than $8 per meal.

Underwriting from the group of real estate professionals also ensured the meal was entirely free for all who came, barring any need for the Senior Center Cafe to ask for donations as it has in previous years.

Pointing to a table of diners engaged in animated conversation, Hempel said seeing strangers connecting at the table demonstrates to her the importance of the large luncheon.

“Anyone is able to come, and the socialization opportunities here are the most important thing,” Hempel said. “It’s not necessarily the meal itself.”

Handmade decorations adorning the tables were made by kids from 4-H and students from Spring Hill School, Loma Vista and Tiny Tots Preschool. Denise Lind, volunteer with Spring Hill School, said students from all grades participated in creating “thankful leaves,” containing student names and messages describing what they are thankful for.

For diner Coni McGloyb, the holiday meal is an easy way for her to celebrate, as her family lives over 90 minutes away in El Dorado County.

“It’s hard to get up there, unless my son drives me there and back,” she said. Conveniently, the Senior Cafe is a short bus ride from her home in the Kellgren Senior Apartments complex.

In order to accommodate over 150 people, an adjoining room in the city-operated Senior Center opened its doors, more than doubling the dining area. At least 25 volunteers assisted in everything from cooking, cleaning, bussing, serving, and singing a few songs while Petaluma pianist Aldo Garibaldi played.

In addition to providing a full plate of traditional Thanksgiving turkey and fixings for diners, volunteers in the Senior Cafe’s kitchen hustled to produce about 100 similar plates for Meals on Wheels clients as part of their daily operation. Nutrition Services Coordinator Craig Mason said the kitchen feeds 120 people through Meals on Wheels every day of the year.

The cafe also welcomes seniors Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and activities such as Bingo, piano performances and health seminars. Mason said many of the diners at Tuesday’s Thanksgiving lunch are regulars at the cafe, and a handful of them have been attending every single weekday from months to years at a time.

“We have always called this the Senior Cafe family, because it really is like a family. We share details about each other’s lives and stay connected,” Mason said. “One of the problems with aging is that people get isolated, so we try to address that.”

Petaluma People’s Services Center programs like the Senior Cafe weekday lunch, ParaTransit and iRide give seniors opportunities to leave the house, socialize and exert autonomy.

“We’ve even had people meet here and get married,” Mason said with a smile.

Petaluma Chapter of Realtors President Rebecca Celli said they’re planning on holding two sittings next year in order to accommodate even more seniors looking for a comforting Thanksgiving meal.

The Senior Cafe holds similar holiday events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas. With the Thanksgiving feast in her rearview, Elece Hempel of Petaluma People’s Services Center said she’s currently searching for a sponsor for this year’s Christmas dinner.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com. On Twitter @KathrynPlmr)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine