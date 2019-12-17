New teacher has PHS auto shop back on road

The Petaluma High School automotive technology program is beginning to run smoothly, but new instructor Keith Benson wants more. He would like to see the program turbo-charged.

Benson took over the program at the start of the current school year after helping lead a charge to save it two years ago.

Teaching the basics to eager, but mostly beginning high school students is quite a change for Benson, who has worked on the NASCAR circuit and for the likes of Ferrari-Maserati.

He accepted the challenging change because he strongly believes in the rewards of a career in the trades in general and auto technology in particular and wants to give students the same opportunities the technology classes at Petaluma High School gave him.

“There is a high interest in the trades right now,” he explains. “Trained people are in high demand. “An auto technician in the Bay Area can almost always find a job.”

The auto shop program is one of several trade programs at Petaluma High where students can take metal shop, wood shop, small engine repair and agriculture workshop.

The auto technician program offered at Petaluma High School since 1941, was very nearly eliminated before Benson and a strong group of alumni, shop owners and supporters rallied to convince the school board to continue the program.

Benson took over teaching the program this year with not only a tool box of ideas, but with the knowledge and dedication to make them work.

“The class needed to be updated and taken into the modern era,” he says.

When Benson talks about starting his class with the basics, he really means beginning with the basics. “We start with very stringent safety instruction. We get right down to how to use a fire extinguisher,” he explains.

Teaching auto mechanics, he says, is more than showing students how a combustible engine works. “It is also about showing them the relationship between, math, science and even reading and the auto mechanics,” he explains. “Reading and understanding technical documents are one of the higher forms of reading. Learning about how electrical current flows and how a car’s HVAC systems work are all part of what they learn.”

Through extensive effort, much of it done by Benson during volunteer hours, the Petaluma High auto shop “classroom” is a nearly spotless garage with projects all neatly placed for efficiency and, of course, safety.

Four brand new V-8 engines, courtesy of the group American Graffiti Petaluma, are on stands waiting for students to be ready to disassemble and reassemble them.

A Chrysler 300 is set for a new Hemi engine.

A partially assembled electric car kit is waiting for completion as students learn about the wave of the future.

A car on a hydraulic lift will show students how to change oil and do repairs that require them to safely work underneath vehicles.

Perhaps the vehicle the students are most excited about is what is left of a dilapidated 1989 Volvo station wagon that they plan to put into running condition to enter in the 24 Hour of Lemons, a parody race for cars costing $500 or less held every year at Sonoma Raceway.

Benson is looking for even more automotive-related items to add to the classroom collection. “We’ll take anything we can get our hands on,” he says.

This school year, Benson teaches two classes with 29 students in one and 21 in the other. He hopes to increase the program to five or six classes. He believes it will take “three or four years,” to reach that goal.

Benson says he is not building the program by himself. “The community has been very supportive,” he explains. “The principal (Justin Mori) and administration have been great to work with.”

The teacher says the class is about much more than learning to be an auto technician. It is also about learning the principles of how things work.

“The real goal is to give them (students) the skills to take mechanics to the next level,” he says. “I would like to give them the skills they will need for what comes next; for them to be the ones who build the next generation robots.”

Benson says he really enjoys teaching, although it can be challenging working with willing. but beginning students.

“I’m used to working with high-end professionals from all over the world,” he says. “One of the hardest parts is toning down what I know to a level they can understand.”

It is an understanding that Benson hopes will one day take his students as far (or beyond) as his trade school education at Petaluma High has taken him.