Petaluma floathouse gets boost with donation

The 9-year-old floathouse project promising to jump start boat recreation on the Petaluma River is now ready to complete its 166-foot dock in the Turning Basin near Taps, thanks to a recent donation.

Petaluma-based dredging, barge and tug service company Lind Marine committed $30,000 to the project, rounding out the needed $60,000 for the remaining dock sections. The other $30,000 was raised through various small donations organized by Petaluma Small Craft Center’s “Rock the Docks” campaign over the last several months.

Three generations of the family-run Lind Marine company gathered on the unfinished dock section Saturday afternoon to present a giant check to the Petaluma Small Craft Center, taking advantage of a small window of sunshine on an otherwise blustery day.

“It came at a crucial time,” said project founder and executive director of the Petaluma Small Craft Center Greg Sabourin. “It allows us to say we are finally ready to move on to the next phase of construction.”

The donation-based community project has been forced to push back its expected opening date for a few consecutive years, as complications ranging from permitting to material delivery to fundraising shortfalls delayed progress. Construction of the final section of dock represents a significant and visible milestone, allowing fundraising and planning efforts to begin for an office tent and fleet of small boat craft.

“If anything, we’ve been persistent,” Sabourin said, referencing revised timelines. “We’re in this for the long haul.”

Dock sections are slated to arrive Thursday, and Sabourin said volunteer-based installation should take about three weekends, weather permitting. A group of roughly 20 volunteers installed the first dock sections, including several members of the Sonoma State Crew Team, who practice on the river with the North Bay Rowing Club founded by Sabourin in 1984.

Lind Marine’s partnership with the floathouse began in late summer 2018, when the company transported and installed the seven dock pilings into the riverbed. Along with the $30,000 cash donation, Lind Marine is matching the amount in in-kind labor.

“We like to think of the Petaluma River as our river, we’ve been part of the commercial traffic here since 1906,” said Lind Marine President Christian Lind. “We grew up on this river and it’s near and dear to us. So, we felt it was natural for us to be part of the floathouse project.”

Lind said his company will continue to act as a partner in the project, and will assist in constructing the floathouse office tent and the gangway used to access the dock.

The Floathouse Small Craft Center is entirely dock-based, and will be accessible via the existing city docks, reached from two opposite entrances at the River Plaza Shopping Center and along Weller Street. The dock will have a durable, year-round aluminum and vinyl tent that will act as an office, boat racks and a section of low dock for launching and landing purposes. Fundraising efforts will soon begin to raise $35,000 for the office tent structure.

The fleet itself will depend on donations, and the project’s wish list of watercraft include kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, hydrobikes, canoes, rowing and sailing boats ranging from $590 to upwards of $7,000 depending on the type.

Lind said he’s looking forward to going out on the water with his daughter once the floathouse opens, and is also hopeful that the recreation project may change Petalumans’ relationship with the central waterway.