Petaluma floathouse gets boost with donation

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 5, 2019, 8:39AM
The 9-year-old floathouse project promising to jump start boat recreation on the Petaluma River is now ready to complete its 166-foot dock in the Turning Basin near Taps, thanks to a recent donation.

Petaluma-based dredging, barge and tug service company Lind Marine committed $30,000 to the project, rounding out the needed $60,000 for the remaining dock sections. The other $30,000 was raised through various small donations organized by Petaluma Small Craft Center’s “Rock the Docks” campaign over the last several months.

Three generations of the family-run Lind Marine company gathered on the unfinished dock section Saturday afternoon to present a giant check to the Petaluma Small Craft Center, taking advantage of a small window of sunshine on an otherwise blustery day.

“It came at a crucial time,” said project founder and executive director of the Petaluma Small Craft Center Greg Sabourin. “It allows us to say we are finally ready to move on to the next phase of construction.”

The donation-based community project has been forced to push back its expected opening date for a few consecutive years, as complications ranging from permitting to material delivery to fundraising shortfalls delayed progress. Construction of the final section of dock represents a significant and visible milestone, allowing fundraising and planning efforts to begin for an office tent and fleet of small boat craft.

“If anything, we’ve been persistent,” Sabourin said, referencing revised timelines. “We’re in this for the long haul.”

Dock sections are slated to arrive Thursday, and Sabourin said volunteer-based installation should take about three weekends, weather permitting. A group of roughly 20 volunteers installed the first dock sections, including several members of the Sonoma State Crew Team, who practice on the river with the North Bay Rowing Club founded by Sabourin in 1984.

Lind Marine’s partnership with the floathouse began in late summer 2018, when the company transported and installed the seven dock pilings into the riverbed. Along with the $30,000 cash donation, Lind Marine is matching the amount in in-kind labor.

“We like to think of the Petaluma River as our river, we’ve been part of the commercial traffic here since 1906,” said Lind Marine President Christian Lind. “We grew up on this river and it’s near and dear to us. So, we felt it was natural for us to be part of the floathouse project.”

Lind said his company will continue to act as a partner in the project, and will assist in constructing the floathouse office tent and the gangway used to access the dock.

The Floathouse Small Craft Center is entirely dock-based, and will be accessible via the existing city docks, reached from two opposite entrances at the River Plaza Shopping Center and along Weller Street. The dock will have a durable, year-round aluminum and vinyl tent that will act as an office, boat racks and a section of low dock for launching and landing purposes. Fundraising efforts will soon begin to raise $35,000 for the office tent structure.

The fleet itself will depend on donations, and the project’s wish list of watercraft include kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, hydrobikes, canoes, rowing and sailing boats ranging from $590 to upwards of $7,000 depending on the type.

Lind said he’s looking forward to going out on the water with his daughter once the floathouse opens, and is also hopeful that the recreation project may change Petalumans’ relationship with the central waterway.

“This is the only community-based project like this that will provide people easy access to the river that may otherwise have not been able to have that opportunity,” Lind said. “I think the more people pay attention to the river the more people will want to take care of it.”

The project also includes construction of restrooms onshore and, with assistance from the city, an overhaul of the city-owned dock’s water and electricity system, which has been largely unused as boat recreation plummeted. Yachts and sailboats that used to frequent the docks are forced to stay away, unable to safely sail the waterway that has not been dredged in over 10 years.

“It’s like dealing with an abandoned house,” Sabourin said. “These docks are really not used an awful lot.”

The floating dock is not the only project in Sabourin’s mission to make the river more friendly for boats, a passion that began years ago when he discovered rowing as an exchange student in England. Once operational, revenues from the floathouse are to be put toward the construction of an onshore boathouse at the Riverfront development near the Highway 101 bridge.

A land lease agreement with Caltrans for the boathouse location is currently under review by the city, and initial cost estimates are expected in early 2020.

As the floathouse enters its next phase of construction, Sabourin said he hopes the project will be operational in summer 2020, dependent on funding. The Floathouse has currently raised about $350,000, and Sabourin estimates another $175,000 to $225,000 is needed to open.

“It’s going to open, it’s just a matter of when,” Sabourin said. “If people want to see this happen, I encourage them to go online and donate.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com. On Twitter @KathrynPlmr).

