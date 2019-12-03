Subscribe

The Kincade fire before and after

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2019, 5:13PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sparked the night of Oct. 23, the Kincade fire quickly spread from the region surrounding to The Geysers geothermal power plant to homes and businesses in Northern Sonoma County.

During the two weeks it torched through Sonoma County, the Kincade fire grew to 77,758 acres destroying 374 buildings and prompting the largest mass evacuation in county history.

The fire now ranks as the largest blaze in Sonoma County history, at its worst, threatening but not destroying the highly populated Town of Windsor and regions in northeast Santa Rosa still recovering from the Tubbs fire in 2017.

Check our gallery above to see before and after photos of some of the homes, vineyards and businesses destroyed by the Kincade fire.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine