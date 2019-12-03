The Kincade fire before and after

Sparked the night of Oct. 23, the Kincade fire quickly spread from the region surrounding to The Geysers geothermal power plant to homes and businesses in Northern Sonoma County.

During the two weeks it torched through Sonoma County, the Kincade fire grew to 77,758 acres destroying 374 buildings and prompting the largest mass evacuation in county history.

The fire now ranks as the largest blaze in Sonoma County history, at its worst, threatening but not destroying the highly populated Town of Windsor and regions in northeast Santa Rosa still recovering from the Tubbs fire in 2017.

