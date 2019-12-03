Petaluma man identified as person who died after Sonoma County arrest

A Petaluma man who died last week while being restrained by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy following a high-speed chase was not an armed car thief but the rightful owner of a vehicle he had reported stolen several days earlier, investigators revealed Monday.

David Glen Ward, 52, did not tell law enforcement officers who pulled him over that he had recovered the 2003 Honda Civic and was attempting to drive home, Santa Rosa police Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Ward’s family and the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating his death, released new details about the chain of events that ended Wednesday when one deputy tased Ward and another placed him in a carotid restraint during a pre-dawn confrontation west of Petaluma.

The incident began at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday when an off-duty Santa Rosa police detective spotted Ward’s car east of Graton, near Guerneville and Frei roads, Santa Rosa police said in a news release. Ward had reported his car was stolen several days earlier in the unincorporated area of west Sonoma County. The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun, police said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s Deputy Jason Little, who has been with the department for more than 12 years, was the closest deputy and responded to the area. He caught up with the Honda Civic 10 minutes later, near Ragle Road in Sebastopol, and followed from a distance but couldn’t see inside the car or determine how many people were inside.

Little tried to stop the car near Bloomfield Road and Murray Road. Two Sebastopol police officers — Andrew Bauer, who has been with the department for more than six years, and Ethan Stockton, who has been with the department for more than two years — also responded, and were behind Little in their own patrol cars.

Ward initially stopped his car but then drove away, followed by the deputy and officers, triggering a seven-minute pursuit that reached speeds over 70 miles an hour.

Little attempted to stop the car by veering into it, which halted the car momentarily before Ward drove away again. The chase ended about 6:02 a.m. at Sutton Road, where Little and the two officers boxed in Ward’s car. Ward refused orders to open the door to his car or keep his hands consistently in clear view, raising and then lowering them out of sight, police said.

Joined by Deputy Charlie Blount, the deputies and police officers attempted to pull Ward out through the driver’s window, but were unsuccessful. At one point, Ward bit both Little and Blount during the struggle, according to the news release.

The four officials used personal body weapons and struck Ward several times, according to the news release. Little also used his taser on Ward through the open window, but it was not effective.

Blount placed one of his arms around Ward’s neck to administer a carotid restraint through the window. The restraint, designed to block blood from flowing to the brain and knock a person unconscious, involves putting one’s arm around the subject’s neck in a V shape.

Stockton then broke the front passenger window of the car with his baton and opened the door. Ward was removed from the car through the door, and placed in handcuffs. He was unarmed.

Officials placed Ward on the ground next to his car. Several minutes later, around 6:10 a.m., they noticed that Ward wasn’t breathing. Deputy Nick Jax, who had arrived with three other deputies after Ward had been placed in handcuffs, performed CPR on Ward.