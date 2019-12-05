Police log Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

1:20 a.m.: Taylor A. Stevens, 24, address unknown, was arrested on 5th Street for obstruction and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 28

12:12 a.m.: Yvette J. Barela, 47, of Petaluma was arrested on Dradford Court for felony aggravated assault with injury.

12:28 a.m.: Ashley W. Wilson, 24, of Canoga Park was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on E. Washington Street.

Friday, November 29

12:32: Ian O. Chase, 34, of Petaluma was arrested on Sartori Drive for public intoxication.

6 p.m.: Richard J. Shea, 69, of Petaluma was arrested in Hopper Street, for public intoxication.

10:37 p.m.: Robert N. Griffin, 21, of Petaluma was arrested at Aloha Court and Magnolia Avenue for being a felon in posession of a firearm (a felony), driving with a supended license and violation of probation (misdemeanors).

Saturday, November 30

11:06 p.m.: Samantha J. Carnes, 27, of Livermore was arrested on E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, Dec. 1

1:49 a.m.: Alfredo Valsco Torres, 31, of Calistoga was arrested on Old Redwood Highway for domestic violence battery and child endangerment, both misdemeanors.

Monday, Dec. 2

4:03 p.m.: Hugo A, Lopez, 57, identified as a transient, was arrested on Hopper Street for public intoxication and trespassing.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

3:36 a.m.: Andrew Schmidt, 40, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Street for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.