Girl Scouts brave rain to clean creeks

An amazing group of Girls Scouts from River Montessori, Meadow, McKinley and La Tercera schools were busy cleaning up local waterways doing their part to give back during this holiday season. The troop, which also includes students from Old Adobe School, put their scout spirit to work collecting debris from the local creek beds. The weather did not deter this group who spent the day working away. Kudos, Scouts!

—

Over at Old Adobe School, the third graders were also busy working outdoors this week. Third graders were seen building the new garden boxes on campus on Tuesday. Working together, these dedicated apprentice builders gained some hands-on learning experience as they assembled the new planters for use in the school’s thriving outdoor learning space.

—

Meadow and Corona Creek schools, both part of the Waugh School District, celebrated surpassing their fundraising goals for their recent Jog-A-Thon event. One of the many ways they marked passing the mark was for the principals of each school to (in full costume) enjoy a few trips down the large Slip ’n Slide set up. Meadow Principal Melissa Becker, who wore a bright red long formal dress for her “ride on the slide” was surprised to see a mini replica of the epic moment at the school’s cardboard challenge event later that week. The working cardboard project, designed and built by one creative student, had a doll in a red dress that would slide up and down the replica Slip ’n Slide with the pull of a handle. The annual cardboard challenge featured everything from homemade games, to guitars, animals and appliances — even a washing machine with clothes inside. “Students made the most amazing items,” shares Becker. “My favorite might be the Barbie in a red dress reenacting my Slip In Slide ride.”

—

Brrrr! The weather has been cold, but we did not expect to read about the Petaluma Junior High School snowball fight (library style) this week. According to a recent post, Ms. Hazen picked out some of the library’s best winter-themed books, printed out the book reviews, and crumpled them up into snowballs. Ms. Nugent’s class battled it out in three rounds during SSR, unfolding and reading the book review inside at the end of each round. Students recorded the names of books they were interested in on winter bookmarks, and then had an opportunity to check out books and read silently before heading back to class.

—

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, kindergarteners from Harvest Christian School visited the Petaluma Fire Department Station #1 on D Street to express their gratitude and thankfulness. Kindergarten teacher Laura Orth and her class were accompanied by several parents with a mission to deliver treats, thank you cards, artwork, and other notes of encouragement. The firefighters were elated by the gifts as well as the joy that these young students brought to the station that morning. “What a blessing to be welcomed by our wonderful Petaluma Fire Department,” said Mrs. Orth. “The students enjoyed lessons on fire safety and history as well as equipment and fire clothing demonstrations. We can’t wait to go next year.”

—

A friendly reminder — many campuses are hosting tours and visiting days at this time of the year in preparation for enrollment next academic year. If you are interested in scheduling a tour, please contact the individual schools directly for more information. Here in Petaluma, we are extremely fortunate to offer a variety of learning environments and opportunities for students.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)