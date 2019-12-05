Memory care a ‘hard’ decision for Petaluma caregivers

After eight years caring for her elderly parents, Holly Choy was forced to make the kind of difficult decision faced by scores of people that act as caregivers for loved ones with dementia.

Realizing she could no longer provide the level of care her parents, George and Lily Choy, needed, Holly began looking for a facility that specializes in memory care.

“They’re very independent people, and their wish was to live in their own home for as long as they can,” Holly said of her parents, both in their 90s. “I even tried having in-home caregivers come. I tried to do it all, but I couldn’t.”

Holly made the decision to move her parents to MuirWoods, one of only two memory care options in Petaluma, which was recently renovated by new ownership to the tune of $1 million.

The 23-year-old building’s rehabilitated interior courtyard was one of the selling points for Holly, along with staff and management she said she instantly connected with.

“They were both avid travelers and loved being outside, in the sun,” Holly said of her parents, who often take advantage of the secure courtyard available to all 43 MuirWoods residents.

Executive Director Jamie Gralund said the courtyard, along with features like a music room, interactive art pieces and an edible garden, provide residents with places to soothe themselves while engaging in their surroundings.

The building’s new owners, MBK Senior living, are the third group to take control of the memory care facility on McDowell Boulevard. The Irvine-based company operates more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the western United States. Shortly after their purchase of MuirWoods in 2018, renovations and administrative overhauls began.

Gralund, who joined the facility in 2012 under previous ownership, said the transformation has been “black and white.” She joined the facility as a sales team member in 2012, assuming the position of executive director three years later.

“I actually left during that time period to work for another facility in San Rafael. It was an ethical decision for me to leave,” Gralund said.

She said when she heard the facility was being sold to another operator, she made the decision to return as executive director, eager to return to a facility she felt had great potential.

The facility’s capacity is 80 residents, but Gralund said they’ll likely cap the number at around 50. Rooms range from semi-private to shared, depending on the personality and needs of each resident, and all have large windows and safety features such as call buttons.

Aside from the bells and whistles that came with the renovation, Gralund said she’s happy to see a facility that encourages both residents and family members to seek comfort.

Along with her semiweekly visits, Holly participates in the “family council,” a group of residents’ family members that advocate for resident care and work with the administration to address needs. The group can also become an ad hoc therapy session, bringing together people who share the experience of loving someone with dementia.

“It’s hard, and I think people who are in the same boat, we get each other,” Holly said. “There are things we don’t talk about because we try to act positive for our family, so when you do talk about it, it can be hard.”

As Gralund walked down the sunlit hallways of the facility Tuesday morning, she pointed to two residents walking hand in hand. The man and woman, both recently widowed, met each other at MuirWoods and instantly became inseparable. Farther down the hallway in a sitting room, residents Jan Cabran and Betty Krambs began singing a song with two other residents. Gralund said Cabran and Krambs met each other at the facility, and quickly became the best of friends.

“Dementia runs in my family, my grandmother and my father had Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. I went through a lot as a child exposed to that, I never thought in a million years that I would do this as my career,” Gralund said. “But it’s really just all about love, giving love.”

