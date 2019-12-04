Subscribe

BottleRock Napa Valley passes to go on sale Dec. 11

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2019, 6:03PM
Passes for the BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival — to be held May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in Napa — go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Single-day passes cost $149. Three-day passes range in price from $349 to $4,350, with the highest price including face-to-face encounters with top musicians.

Next year’s musical lineup for the eighth annual event will be announced later. Last spring’s stars included Neil Young, Carlos Santana, Mumford and Sons, Imagine Dragons and Jeff Goldblum among some 80 acts, drawing a crowd of 120,000 over three days.

The festival is presented by JaM Cellars. A limited number of passes will be available during this early pre-holiday sale.

