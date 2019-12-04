Subscribe

Car crashes into Petaluma house, displacing family of eight

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 4, 2019, 1:03PM

A car slammed into an east Petaluma home early Wednesday, seriously damaging the garage, according to authorities.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Maria Drive. The impact left a large hole in a wall and the house has been red tagged, forcing out a family of eight, including four children.

The house is on a corner of Maria and Lauren drives and the driver came up over the lawn to reach the garage, then went through the wall and almost out the other side, according to Petaluma fire.

No one was injured.

Petaluma police are investigating the crash.

