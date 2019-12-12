Petaluma Police Logs week of Dec. 12

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:26 p.m.: Michelle L. Guilianni, 48, of Petaluma was arrested on North Petaluma Boulevard on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Thursday, Dec. 5

10:28 a.m.: Theresa A. Hobbs, 62, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Hopper Street for trespassing, exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a firearm), and littering on private property.

Friday, Dec. 6

12:05 p.m.: A 13-year-old Petaluma juvenile was cited for possessing a weapon at school, a misdemeanor.

5:26 p.m.: Michelle D. Johnstone, 48, of Clearlake was arrested for felony burglary/shoplifting and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

7:40 p.m.: Cozette J. Batiste, 56, identified as a transient, was arrested on Hopper Street for public intixication.

9:30 p.m.: Madalyn M. Johnston, 28, of Petaluma was arrested on Maria Drive for obstruction and violation of probation.

Saturday, Dec. 7

12:14 a.m.: Lorenzo Salina, 38, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

5:12 p.m.: Brian E. Degnan, 38, of Petaluma was arrested on Helen Court for driving under the influence of drugs.

6:39 p.m.: Daniel N. Avalos, 33, of Novato was arrested on Frates Road for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:50 p.m.: Jon M. Irvine, 31, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on Old Redwood Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:07 p.m.: Corey D. Llorence, 25, and Ignatius A. Llorence, 24, both of Petaluma, were arrested on Kentucky Street for misdemeanor battery on a person.

Sunday, Dec. 8

10:24 p.m.: Michael R. Johnson, 53, of Petaluma was arrested on Vallejo Street for felony vandalism and misdemeanor violation of probation.

Monday, Dec. 9

11:32 a.m.: A 13-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested for threatening a crime in an attempt to terrorize, a felony.

3:05 p.m.: Brian L. Torliatt, of Petaluma was arrested om 5th Street for aggravated domestic violence assault, a felony.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

1:04 a.m.: Willie Anderson, 75, of Petaluma was arrested on Hopper Street for public intoxication.

7:52 p.m.: William Marshall, 67, of Petaluma was arrested on Western Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:25 p.m.: Darryl Rossini, 34, of Petaluma was arrested on Magnolia Avenue for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

10:54 p.m.: Nicholas Kacin, 27, of Dallas, Texas was arrested on North Water Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.