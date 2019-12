32 products made in Sonoma County

If you’re searching for a holiday gift idea or just want to shop local, we’re here to help.

From savory snacks to skincare products, here’s 32 products from companies based in Sonoma County.

This list is meant to highlight some of our best known local companies, but it’s not comprehensive.

Do you know of a company we missed? Email us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com or share information about the company in the comments.