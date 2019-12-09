Cool, dry weather to follow weekend rainfall in Sonoma County

After a week of rainy weather, the North Bay will start to dry out Sunday with a forecast that will have residents leaving their umbrellas home for most of the week, though still wearing winter jackets.

The last of the big storm systems for the past week will pass though Sonoma County by Sunday morning, said Duane Dykema, a forecaster with the National Weather Service based in Monterey.

“There’s definitely a drier period coming up this next week,” Dykema said.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, 2.25 inches of rainfall landed at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport within a 24-hour period.

Over the past week, a total of 8.02 inches of precipitation were measured at the airport. The rainfall from the past week boosted the overall total for the rainfall year that started on Oct. 1 to 9.56 inches. The historical average is 7.82 inches for Dec. 7.

The rain was welcome for the area as the U.S. Drought Monitor map showed Sonoma County was “abnormally dry” as of Dec. 3 rain totals.

The weekend system varied in how much rain it dumped across the North Bay, from hilly Venado at 5.5 inches to the Napa County Airport at 0.87 inches.

PG&E reported a few minor outages across the region, with one by Camp Thayer in west county affecting less than 500 customers. Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said there were trees and power poles down in his area.

A weak storm system should arrive Tuesday afternoon, but it will bring only from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain and leave by Wednesday, Dykema said. Another similar weak system should come by Friday afternoon as well, but quickly pass by during the weekend.

Temperatures will be normal for mid-December with highs in the mid- to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and mid-40s, he said.