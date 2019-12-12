Subscribe

County pitches sales tax for fire services

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 12, 2019, 8:49AM
Officials advocating a county-wide sales tax bump for fire services are working to convince Petaluma city leaders to support the measure, as next year’s ballot and other tax-increase measures begin to crystallize.

Slated to appear before voters in March 2020, the half-cent sales tax increase would earmark funds for the county’s fire agencies, providing a new source of revenue for under-staffed and under-funded departments in and around Petaluma.

It’s one of a handful of tax measures Petaluma voters will decide on next year, including a sales tax extension for SMART, and potential measures for transportation and mental health services.

The measure also comes amid the city’s financial overhaul process, expected to seriously consider increasing the city’s taxes to reinforce its revenue stream following over a decade of austerity and short-term financial planning.

In a presentation to the city council last week, Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbit joined Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine to expound the measure and attempt to soothe hesitant council members.

“I think you have your work cut out for you, because while I think we all want to see this coverage throughout the county, we want to make sure that we’re getting the most bang for our buck,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said at the end of the presentation. “That’s Petaluma, we have very, very interested voters and taxpayers here.”

Paramount among the concerns voiced by council members Mike Healy, D’Lynda Fischer and Kathy Miller was the 3.08% allocation for the Petaluma Fire Department, or roughly $1.3 million. During conversation with council members at last week’s meeting, Heine said the allocation numbers are a result of a need-based analysis from county fire professionals, focusing specifically on improving service to meet industry standards.

Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson said the additional funding would add five to six employees to the department, but wouldn’t leave room for much else. Station improvements and construction funds would need to come from additional funding options such as bonding and grants, according to the county’s presentation to council last week.

Council member Mike Healy said he was hung up on the allocation percentage, and would likely not support the measure.

“This looks to me like a massive subsidy by Petaluma residents to other parts of the county, particularly rural areas,” Healy said. “As the Chief indicated we have substantial needs in our community that this would not meet, just in the capital improvement areas.”

Reallocation amounts must gain approval from the Sonoma County Chiefs Association before an official vote by the Board of Supervisors.

The measure will need a two-thirds majority to pass, and early numbers gathered by polling company EMC show a 72% approval rate in Petaluma among those surveyed. Though the recent spate of disastrous wildfires has renewed focus on the county’s fire response resources, the effort to create a countywide funding and implementation plan predates 2017’s firestorm.

“We’ve always been underfunded in the county and there’s been a significant need, especially for Petaluma,” Chief Thompson said. “I don’t think it’s due to neglect or anything, there just hasn’t been the funding.”

Thompson said that he estimates the last significant funding increase came to the Petaluma Fire Department in the mid-90s, when the city’s fire personnel juggled about 2,500 calls a year. Now, Petaluma fire personnel respond to more than 7,000 calls each year, including calls outside of city limits where volunteer fire departments are unable to offer 24/7 response.

In more rural parts of Petaluma, volunteer fire departments lack the resources and manpower to offer the kind of response needed, often passing the calls to the city fire department. This results in a response area larger than the department’s property tax base area, its primary source of funding, essentially responding to more calls than its income source allows.

Along with an increased number of calls, Thompson said Petaluma’s response times have been steadily increasing over the years, now a full minute longer than the industry standard of a four minute response during 90% of calls.

For Chief Mark Heine, the issue is not that fire departments cross boundary lines, instead praising the ability for first responders to work together seamlessly wherever they are. Instead, Heine said it’s an issue for taxpayers, as those living in Petaluma paying property tax are concerned those funds are going toward responding to calls outside the city and stretching resources thin.

Officials hope the measure will assist this patchwork of fire agencies around Petaluma and throughout the county. Minimizing the resource inequity among neighboring departments will allow agencies to focus their resources on their respective coverage areas more fully, they say.

The plan presented by the county outlines funding for neighboring fire agencies outside of Petaluma’s city boundaries, including Wilmar, Rohnert Park and Lakeville. This zone of neighboring fire agencies is expected to receive 40 full-time staff additions and station upgrades.

Executive Director of the Sonoma County Taxpayer’s Association Dan Drummond said his organization will not take an official stance on the measure, as they recognize the need for fire service funding despite reservations over tax increases. However, Drummond said he has concerns over the county’s capacity to allocate the funds to individual fire agencies and whether asking for tax revenue to pay for an essential service is setting an irresponsible precedent.

Petaluma’s current sales tax rate is 8.25%, compared to 8.75% in Rohnert Park and upwards of 9% in Sebastopol, Santa Rosa and Cotati.

“For Petaluma, it will provide money that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” County Supervisor David Rabbit said. “The elephant in the room is the concern over sales tax rates.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com. On Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

