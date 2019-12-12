Holiday donations off to slow start for Petaluma nonprofit

At this time last year, COTS’ Free Holiday Store on North McDowell Boulevard was packed with donated items, opening its doors for community members experiencing homelessness.

This year, however, the free store is off to a slow start. Walls that were draped with hangers of clothing are bare, save for a few Christmas decorations, as COTS Community Engagement Specialist Diana Morales works to recover the annual project after a series of setbacks.

“Murphy’s Law is hanging over this,” Morales said, partially joking. “It seems like anything that can go wrong, is.”

Now in its third year, the store collects donated items from individuals and businesses across the city and creates a temporary store, giving clients an opportunity to “shop” and choose what to take.

Yet late last week, the nonprofit found itself without a place to set up shop after their intended location abruptly fell through. Morales said despite a contract agreement with the owners of the long-empty building that once housed a furniture store on Western Avenue and Kentucky Street, her organization was unable to secure the property.

“The change in venue has set us back a lot,” Morales said.

Heading into the weekend, Morales and her colleagues rushed to find a new space, eventually moving into the same empty suite between Subway and Discount Dry Cleaners they used the last two years.

The store was supposed to open for donations last weekend. In their sprint to find a storefront, COTS has been unable to hold devoted donation days and has placed volunteer recruitment on the back burner. Additionally, their truck, full of donated items, is unable to reach the store because of mechanical issues.

Despite the setbacks, Morales said she’s confident that COTS will be able to get the store up and running for clients this year, and is hopeful the weekend will bring in enough donations to allow clients an opportunity to shop.

Morales said she’s looking to the donation drives and fundraising efforts at Mail Depot, Kaiser Permanente, The Petaluma Health Center and Petaluma Coffee & Tea to help buttress their donations this year.

Director of Development Jamieson Bunn said the store began in response to the 2017 fires in an effort to provide COTS clients and community members forced to start over during the holiday season. Bunn referred to the concept of the store, in which clients are given their own appointments to visit and pick out items, as a “more dignified shopping experience” for individuals in need.

“Clients come and select the gifts they feel are best suited to their loved ones rather than receiving direct handouts, which is both empowering and more fun (especially for kids!),” Bunn said in an email.

On her way back to her car after grabbing a coffee at Starbucks Tuesday morning, Petaluma resident Jean Uribarri stopped in to the store, intrigued by the COTS sign outside.

“Holidays are really special to me, just because when I grew up we didn’t have much,” Uribarri said. “So, I like to help others during this time of the year.”

Unprepared to make an item donation during a routine coffee run, Uribarri instead gave a cash donation.

Similarly, Mary Murphy came by the storefront by chance on her way to a neighboring business, asking whether she could donate toys and household items.

“I remember the store being here last year, so I wanted to come check it out,” Murphy said.

Needed items currently include clothes, linens, household items, batteries, school supplies, toys and gift cards. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22, and Morales encourages people to contact her directly to make arrangements for pickup or answer questions about evolving donation inventories, as well as updates.

“Ultimately, we’re going to come through and be here for the people in this community experiencing homelessness,” Morales said.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com. On Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)