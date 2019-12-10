Subscribe

Three Sonoma County men face federal drug trafficking charges

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 10, 2019, 8:51AM

Three Sonoma County men were among 12 people indicted on narcotics trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco announced last week.

Several defendants were arrested Nov. 19 in connection with the investigation, and officials issued search warrants for 11 locations, including 10 residences in Sonoma County. Officials seized more than 25 kilograms of methamphetamines.

Santa Rosa residents Juan Diego Gallegos-Moya, 23, and Antonio Ramirez-Jimenez, 36, face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances.

Windsor resident Alfredo Tapia Sandoval, 20, also known as “Fredi,” faces charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as distribution of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Neither a representative from the U.S. Attorney’s office nor FBI could not be reached Monday night for more information about the investigation and arrests.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

