In Petaluma, best Christmas trees require a saw

A quintessential Petaluma Christmas experience is cutting down a Christmas tree with loved ones, while sipping hot chocolate or cider, and then perhaps picking out a new ornament before heading home to decorate the fresh centerpiece.

Three local Christmas Tree farms have been around long enough to be a part of many Petaluma families’ holiday traditions.

Little Hills Christmas Tree Farm at 961 Chapman Lane in Petaluma is open every day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have a large variety of ornaments and Christmas decor in their gift shop and there are fun farm animals to see as well.

Going on their 34th year, owner Carol Mungle said farm maintenance is a constant.

“Caring for the trees is year round work,” she said. “We have many customers who have been coming to the farm for 30 years. There are a lot of families that started coming many years ago and now come with three generations.”

Larsen’s Christmas tree farm has also been around for many years and offers a time-honored tradition with their 391 Marshall Avenue grove. Three generations of Larsens have been involved with the farm, beginning with Bob Larsen who planted the first tree in 1963.

You can choose and cut your own Monterrey Pine or a Leyland Cypress for allergy sufferers. They also have fresh cut firs and a sales area with Christmas tree related items. They’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As a special treat, on Saturday and Sunday local 4-H groups hold bake sales at the farm.

Fifty years ago, local hay farmer Jon Pronzini decided to grow Christmas trees as a winter project. Now, Pronzini Christmas Tree Farm has a wholesale business and two local lots to choose from, one a tree farm where you can cut your tree, located at Pronzini Ranch, 3795 Adobe Road, open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day. The other lot, with pre-cut trees, is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pronzini’s will flock or even deliver and set up your tree with colored LED lights.

If you want to buy a fresh cut tree instead of cutting your own, there’s also the Boy Scout Troop 2 Christmas Tree Lot which has been in operation since 1988. The lot is located at 201 N. McDowell Boulevard in the Plaza North Shopping Center.

Their hours are Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Petaluma Elks Lodge #901 is their Charter Organization.

Michele Sutton, Coordinator for the Boy Scout’s Christmas Tree lot said, “We introduced the Grand Fir variety last year and the 20 trees we ordered sold well, so this year we ordered more of the Grand Firs. We also introduced door swags and car and outdoor wreaths to our traditional decorated wreaths. We have a local florist who donates her time to decorate our wreaths and they sell out every year.”

The weekend before Thanksgiving the scouts and parents build the tree lot.

“All of the racks that display our trees are hand built by the Boy Scouts with lumber, a hammer and nails,” said Sutton. “We put up our canopies, lights, organize the sales trailer and generally just prepare the lot prior to receiving the trees. The day after we build the lot, we receive our trees and the truck is unloaded by our families. This season we unloaded 871 trees. It’s a very labor intensive day and everyone is very sore the next day.”

The Scouts are responsible for helping customers find a tree, carrying the tree to the sales counter, arranging for delivery or carrying the tree to their car. They learn how to run a business from the ground up while they are practicing life skills that are part of the Boy Scout program.

“I have seen scouts start to work the tree lot in the 5th grade who are so shy and hesitant to talk to customers and by the time a few years go by, they will walk up to customers and start up a conversation while selling them a tree,” Sutton said. “My favorite moments are watching the younger scouts work the lot for their first time and the excitement they have when they sell their first tree.”