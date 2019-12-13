Heavy rains have led to fewer Sonoma County tree shoppers cutting their own perfect firs

They came, they saw, they purchased.

The Thomas family arrived at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees about 4 p.m. earlier this week. By 4:15, they’d picked out a 7½-foot Noble fir — “always get a Noble,” declared Mark Thomas, clearly a creature of habit — which was then shaken, netted and carted to the checkout counter at this popular pop-up emporium on Mark West Springs Road.

Such ruthless efficiency has not always been their holiday hallmark. “I have two older sisters,” said Jordan Thomas, a student at San Jose State University. “When they were around, this used to take half a day.”

The Thomas crew had driven up from Petaluma Tuesday, where until recently they’d cut down their tree every December at a nearby tree farm. But the vast selection at Kringle’s Korner had won them over.

Persistent rains since Thanksgiving have pushed some North Bay shoppers like the Thomases to retail lots like Kringle’s Korner, at the expense of more rustic — and remote — “choose and cut” farms.

Traffic has been markedly slower at the Garlock Tree Farm, south of Sebastopol. Owner Keith Garlock blames beastly weather.

“We get a lot of clients up from San Francisco and the East Bay, and if I were them I wouldn’t drive up either,” he said, “in the weather we’ve been having.”

Whether at a tree farm or pre-cut lot or a charmless big box chain store like Home Depot, Americans are buying Christmas trees in ever larger numbers. Some 32.8 million people in the U.S. bought real Christmas trees in 2018, up from 27.4 million the year before, according to a recent survey from the National Christmas Tree Association. Consumers bought 23.6 million artificial trees last year, an increase of 2.5 million over 2017.

Morgan Gutzman, 27, manager of Kringle’s Korner, said business has been brisk despite atmospheric rivers, and because of the compressed 2019 holiday season. This year’s late Thanksgiving left just four weekends — one fewer than normal — between that holiday and Christmas.

“There’s so much rain failing that people aren’t going out and cutting a tree,” Gutzman said. “They’re coming to where it’s muddy but not quite as muddy, and buying a pre-cut tree.”

That tracks with the sales at places like Kringle’s Korner, and 7 miles south at Crazy Rudolph’s, which by Wednesday had sold all but a few hundred of its 2019 allotment of 3,000 pre-cut trees.

In stark contrast to the ironclad discipline of the Thomases was the dawdling, disputatious family of five ranging up and down a nearby row of Douglas firs at Kringle’s Korner.

“I really like that big tall one,” said Zach, 21.

“It won’t fit in the house,” said his brother, Jarred, 15. Nor could they reach a consensus on whether the tree should be flocked — sprayed with tiny white fibers that create an illusion of snow.

They were unified on one front: it was a good thing, all agreed, that their older brother wasn’t home yet from New York City. That sibling has a soft spot for homely, crooked, asymmetrical “Charlie Brown trees,” according to his mother, who preferred not to give her name. She took the delays and disagreements in stride.