‘My job here is done:’ Petaluma public works chief calls it a career

Dan St. John will wake up next week and, for the first time in 30 years, he won’t be responsible for someone else’s drinking water or street conditions. What he will do after that is still an open question.

St. John, Petaluma’s director of Public Works and Utilities, is retiring after a long career in public service that spanned two states. In Petaluma, he helped consolidate multiple city functions into a newly merged department, oversaw expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and made slow but steady progress to repair Petaluma’s pockmarked streets.

“It’s been a great career,” St. John, 68, said in an interview. “To me, local government is the purest form of democracy. I have seen where one voice has made a difference.”

Hired in Petaluma at the beginning of 2012, St. John brought public works and water resources together under one department that also includes maintenance of the airport, marina and streets. The department he oversaw has 100 employees and a $40 million operating budget.

Among his biggest projects was the expansion of Petaluma’s state-of-the-art Ellis Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, including upgrades to handle more industrial waste, an expansion of recycled water pipes and a methane digester that produces biofuel from sewer waste.

“The Ellis Creek expansion was a big deal for the city,” he said. “We have an extremely robust wastewater system. That’s an area of our infrastructure that we really shine in.”

On the flip side, pavement preservation is an area that St. John wishes he could have done more. Petaluma’s streets are consistently ranked among the worst in the Bay Area, and the city’s share of a gas tax that funds road repairs remained flat until the state raised it in 2017.

With new gas tax revenue in the past two years, Petaluma has tackled several street projects, including rebuilding Sonoma Mountain Parkway this year.

“It saddens me that we as a nation are allowing our infrastructure to deteriorate,” he said. “Take that macro level and apply it to Petaluma’s streets. We are part of the national trend. I’m not sure anyone could have done anything about it. It’s a revenue issue.”

Born in Washington state to an Air Force pilot father, St. John moved around as a child before ending up in Palo Alto with his mother, who worked in the technology industry before Silicon Valley was a tech hot bed.

He graduated from high school in Palo Alto and earned a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley. After a master’s degree from University of Colorado, St. John went to work for an engineering consulting firm in Tampa, Florida, where he was able to spend time with his father before he passed away.

Turning down more money in the private sector, St. John was drawn to public service by a job with the General Improvement District of Incline Village, Nevada. It was also an opportunity for St. John, an avid skier, mountaineer and rock climber, to return to the mountains.

In Incline Village, where he would eventually become director of public works, St. John discovered the rewards of working for a public entity.

“The job excited me,” he said. “When I built something, it was for all of us. I could really feel ownership.”

The late 1990s was also an interesting time to work in the Lake Tahoe region. The area was host to the first Lake Tahoe Summit, which became an annual event for high profile politicians to discuss conservation efforts. St. John met President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore as well as Senators Dianne Feinstein of California and Harry Reid of Nevada.