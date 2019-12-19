Subscribe

‘My job here is done:’ Petaluma public works chief calls it a career

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 19, 2019, 9:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dan St. John will wake up next week and, for the first time in 30 years, he won’t be responsible for someone else’s drinking water or street conditions. What he will do after that is still an open question.

St. John, Petaluma’s director of Public Works and Utilities, is retiring after a long career in public service that spanned two states. In Petaluma, he helped consolidate multiple city functions into a newly merged department, oversaw expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and made slow but steady progress to repair Petaluma’s pockmarked streets.

“It’s been a great career,” St. John, 68, said in an interview. “To me, local government is the purest form of democracy. I have seen where one voice has made a difference.”

Hired in Petaluma at the beginning of 2012, St. John brought public works and water resources together under one department that also includes maintenance of the airport, marina and streets. The department he oversaw has 100 employees and a $40 million operating budget.

Among his biggest projects was the expansion of Petaluma’s state-of-the-art Ellis Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, including upgrades to handle more industrial waste, an expansion of recycled water pipes and a methane digester that produces biofuel from sewer waste.

“The Ellis Creek expansion was a big deal for the city,” he said. “We have an extremely robust wastewater system. That’s an area of our infrastructure that we really shine in.”

On the flip side, pavement preservation is an area that St. John wishes he could have done more. Petaluma’s streets are consistently ranked among the worst in the Bay Area, and the city’s share of a gas tax that funds road repairs remained flat until the state raised it in 2017.

With new gas tax revenue in the past two years, Petaluma has tackled several street projects, including rebuilding Sonoma Mountain Parkway this year.

“It saddens me that we as a nation are allowing our infrastructure to deteriorate,” he said. “Take that macro level and apply it to Petaluma’s streets. We are part of the national trend. I’m not sure anyone could have done anything about it. It’s a revenue issue.”

Born in Washington state to an Air Force pilot father, St. John moved around as a child before ending up in Palo Alto with his mother, who worked in the technology industry before Silicon Valley was a tech hot bed.

He graduated from high school in Palo Alto and earned a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley. After a master’s degree from University of Colorado, St. John went to work for an engineering consulting firm in Tampa, Florida, where he was able to spend time with his father before he passed away.

Turning down more money in the private sector, St. John was drawn to public service by a job with the General Improvement District of Incline Village, Nevada. It was also an opportunity for St. John, an avid skier, mountaineer and rock climber, to return to the mountains.

In Incline Village, where he would eventually become director of public works, St. John discovered the rewards of working for a public entity.

“The job excited me,” he said. “When I built something, it was for all of us. I could really feel ownership.”

The late 1990s was also an interesting time to work in the Lake Tahoe region. The area was host to the first Lake Tahoe Summit, which became an annual event for high profile politicians to discuss conservation efforts. St. John met President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore as well as Senators Dianne Feinstein of California and Harry Reid of Nevada.

“Those were some heady days,” St. John said.

After a short stint as deputy city manager in Carson City, Nevada, St. John spent nearly five years as public works director in Washoe County, Nevada before being recruited for the job in Petaluma.

At a Petaluma City Council meeting this week, Mayor Teresa Barrett declared Dec. 16, 2019 to be Dan St. John Day in Petaluma.

“Mr. St. John’s strong communication and budgeting, analytical, management and negotiation skills established a standard of excellence for which the city will faithfully pursue for years to come,” Barrett said in reading a proclamation. “He will forever be praised for his instrumental efforts in creating a more efficient Public Works and Utilities Department which leverages cross department expertise and fosters communications, increasing street maintenance funding for the city and driving innovation within the city.”

St. John said he is proud of other large Petaluma projects, including completing the Payran flood control project. He highlighted fun projects that required creative thinking, including replacing a water storage tank on Paula Lane. The project called for constructing a new tank, but St. John and his team figured out a way to retrofit the existing tank without taking the system offline.

“It was an example of how we came in, took a close look and said, ‘That’s a good idea, but we have a better idea,’” he said. “It was a cool project and it saved a ton of money.”

St. John has spent much of the past year grooming his deputy, Jason Beatty, who will take over as interim public works director.

To fill his days once he is retired, St. John plans on spending more time traveling with his wife, Katie, and visiting his two grown kids and new granddaughter.

He also plans to spend more time doing the things he loves, like sailing, paddle boarding, reading, playing guitar and riding his new motorcycle on long road trips. And he said he will spend more time doing projects at home on his Penngrove alpaca farm, which currently lacks alpacas but has two donkeys.

St. John said he is satisfied knowing that he is leaving the city in a good place. Petaluma has turned a corner financially after mandatory austerity measures during the recession. There is also more funding for road repairs, and hopes are high for river dredging funds for next year.

“When you love your job, it’s hard to leave it,” he said. “It’s a great feeling knowing my job here is done.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine