Police log Dec. 11 to Dec. 17

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:51 p.m.: Patrick J. Kubley, 44,, of Fresno, was arrested on S. Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Thursday, Dec. 12

10:05 p.m.: Michelle L Giuliani, 48, of Petaluma, was arrested on Hopper Street for trespassing and violation of probation.

10:31 p.m.: Venus V. Jensen, 41, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Caulfield Lane for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a felony bench warrant.

10:48 p.m.: Kenneth S. Jones Jr., 45, of Rohnert Park was arrested for felony possession of a blackjack, billy club, sandbag or sandclub, and felony violation of parole.

Friday, Dec. 13

12:57 a.m.: Matthew N. Bushner, 49, of Petaluma, was arrested on Fairgrounds Lane for public intoxication, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

1:47 a.m.: Randy W. Martin, 70, of Petaluma, was arrested on D Street for public intoxication.

6:48 p.m.: Juan V. Bences-Lopez, 30, of Clearlake was arrested on Kentucky Street for public intoxication.

6:51 p.m.: Rene Caballero-Cruz, 43, of Petaluma, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for felony stalking and violation of a domestic violence order, and misdemeanor violation of probation.

10:58 p.m.: Alexa R. Peterson, 28, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on Kentucy Street for public intoxication.

Saturday, Dec. 14

1:37 a.m.: Cynthia Pacheco, 21, of Agua Caliente, and Daniela A. Vaughan, 20, of Rohnert Park, were arrested on Kentucky Street for obstruction and resisting a police officer.

6:25 p.m.: Wayne Russell, 57, of Petaluma, was arrested on Garfield Drive for felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

8:07 p.m.: Christopher M. Bettinelli, 30, of Petaluma was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor battery and obstruction.

Sunday, Dec. 15

10:28 p.m.: Erik M. Shirado, 21, identified as a transient, was arrested at E. Street and Dead End for providing false identification to a peach officer, and violation of probation.

Monday, Dec. 16

1:03 a.m.: Gina M. Carrell, 50, of Petaluma, was arrested on Hartman Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:19 p.m.: Edgar L. Cook, Jr., 58, of Petaluma, and Ryan A. Kaczmarek, 30, identified as a transient, were arrest on S. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance.

9:55 p.m.: Sean R. Barry, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested on Berrydale Drive for felony violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

8:06 p.m.: Andrew Schmidt, 40, of Petaluma, was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance.

10:30 p.m.: Rene Caballero-Cruz, 43, of Petalma, was arrested on South McDowell Boulevard for violation of probation.