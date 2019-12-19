Subscribe

Petaluma art board miffed at bathtub project holdup

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 19, 2019, 8:45AM
Public Art Committee members voiced near-unanimous frustration Thursday with how the Petaluma City Council chose to move forward with an environmental impact study on a lightning-rod bathtub sculpture installation along Water Street.

In the first committee meeting since learning of the decision, members said they were not directly informed that the city is choosing to conduct the study or that funds from the public art trust are to pay for it.

“I feel like this was incredibly mishandled by the city, and I feel at least the subcommittee should have been given a heads up,” said committee member Caroline Hill. “Instead, we heard an offhanded comment about it at the last (city council) meeting, and I didn’t hear anything else about it until I read about it in the paper.”

Committee member Christopher Smith also said he learned of the environmental study, or EIR, by reading an article about it in the Nov. 14 issue of the Argus-Courier.

This latest development is one of a handful of hurdles thrown at the highly controversial project over the last year, adding another level of frustration for the 7-seat committee that initially green-lit the piece in May 2018.

The sculpture, called “Fine Balance” by San Francisco artist Brian Goggin, is to feature five clawfoot bathtub replicas suspended on stilts along the promenade extending from the Balshaw Bridge on Water Street toward East Washington Street.

In response to frustrations aired at last week’s Public Art Committee meeting, Planning Manager Heather Hines said the city is doing its best to keep members updated on the process and has invited committee vice chair Katherine Plank to sit in on firm interviews and proposal reviews.

Following three unsuccessful appeals by a small group of citizens and threats of litigation following city council approval earlier this year, the city is choosing to commission an environmental study, a key request from opposition group Save Water Street.

The city’s recent decision comes on the heels of a September city council meeting where council members attempted a compromise with opponents by not renewing Goggin’s original contract, instead choosing to revise it. A new contract, yet to be drafted and contingent on the results of the environmental study, will dictate the installation be reviewed after 10 years.

“The decision to do an EIR is to ensure the city council has the strongest analysis and backing for them to make their decision about the updated contract,” Hines said. “We don’t do anything specifically in response to threats, we do things to make sure we have the strongest, best information for decision makers.”

City Staff Liaison and Public Art Specialist Steve Huss said city staff is currently in the process of creating a shortlist of external firms qualified to execute the environmental study. At present, Huss said the city does not have a timeline or cost estimate. According to the most recent November 2019 budget report, the public fund has a balance slightly over $482,200.

“In my experience, EIRs are not inexpensive, and I don’t know what an art EIR looks like,” said committee member Melissa Abercrombie. “I’ve done some research and it doesn’t exist, so I think that this is — whether we want to be honest about it or not — it’s an opportunity to block the project.”

Planning Manager Heather Hines said the city of Petaluma has not done an environmental study for a piece of art before, only because the city has not had an art installation like “Fine Balance” before, which has presented unique questions over environmental impact.

The first environmental study for a public art project was completed in 1975 for the 24 1/2-mile-long Running Fence installation that stretched from Petaluma to the Pacific Ocean near Bodega Bay.

The public art fund is the public art committee’s sole bank, and multiple members are troubled over the possibility that these new, unanticipated costs associated with the bathtub project are eating into their ability to fund and promote other public art pieces and local artists.

“So what is our idea of how much money is worth doing this?” Abercrombie said. “It could be an ongoing expense that liquidates our funds, and that’s upsetting to me.”

The 15-year-old public art fund is the product of a city ordinance meant to encourage art throughout the city, requiring developers of new projects either install their own piece or contribute to the fund.

The bathtubs installation is to be funded by the developers of the East Washington Place Shopping Center, who chose to contribute the mandated 1% of building costs to the public art fund in lieu of commissioning a piece themselves. The fund does not include any taxpayer money and is unable to be transferred to projects that critics argue are more important, such as infrastructure or housing.

Committee chair Beverly Schor said although she feels the city has been supportive amid successive challenges from a group of citizens, she worries about the city’s decision to use public art funds to pay for the environmental study.

“Because art is not supposed to subjected by EIR, by even having an EIR, we are setting a precedent and subjecting ourselves to that potential possibility should someone be angry at a piece of art again,” Schor said. “I think, ‘wait a minute, this is an art fund, not a legal fund.’ If people are going to question every piece of art and it goes through the courts, we’re not going to have money for public art at all.”

For Public Art Committee members, what they call a lack of communication from the city is not only disappointing, but also raises questions about the committee’s role as an advisor and whether the decision to conduct an environmental study is paving the way for critics to derail future projects.

“Fine Balance” is the first public art piece commissioned by the committee, and has received the most attention since its final approval by the committee in March.

As city staff pursues the next steps in commissioning an environmental study, other projects around the city are moving forward. Schor said Petalumans should keep their eyes peeled for activity on the Keller Street Garage mural early next year, and talks are continuing with artist David Best regarding his Lynch Creek Trail piece, which is delayed as Best recovers from heart surgery.

