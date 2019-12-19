Petaluma art board miffed at bathtub project holdup

Public Art Committee members voiced near-unanimous frustration Thursday with how the Petaluma City Council chose to move forward with an environmental impact study on a lightning-rod bathtub sculpture installation along Water Street.

In the first committee meeting since learning of the decision, members said they were not directly informed that the city is choosing to conduct the study or that funds from the public art trust are to pay for it.

“I feel like this was incredibly mishandled by the city, and I feel at least the subcommittee should have been given a heads up,” said committee member Caroline Hill. “Instead, we heard an offhanded comment about it at the last (city council) meeting, and I didn’t hear anything else about it until I read about it in the paper.”

Committee member Christopher Smith also said he learned of the environmental study, or EIR, by reading an article about it in the Nov. 14 issue of the Argus-Courier.

This latest development is one of a handful of hurdles thrown at the highly controversial project over the last year, adding another level of frustration for the 7-seat committee that initially green-lit the piece in May 2018.

The sculpture, called “Fine Balance” by San Francisco artist Brian Goggin, is to feature five clawfoot bathtub replicas suspended on stilts along the promenade extending from the Balshaw Bridge on Water Street toward East Washington Street.

In response to frustrations aired at last week’s Public Art Committee meeting, Planning Manager Heather Hines said the city is doing its best to keep members updated on the process and has invited committee vice chair Katherine Plank to sit in on firm interviews and proposal reviews.

Following three unsuccessful appeals by a small group of citizens and threats of litigation following city council approval earlier this year, the city is choosing to commission an environmental study, a key request from opposition group Save Water Street.

The city’s recent decision comes on the heels of a September city council meeting where council members attempted a compromise with opponents by not renewing Goggin’s original contract, instead choosing to revise it. A new contract, yet to be drafted and contingent on the results of the environmental study, will dictate the installation be reviewed after 10 years.

“The decision to do an EIR is to ensure the city council has the strongest analysis and backing for them to make their decision about the updated contract,” Hines said. “We don’t do anything specifically in response to threats, we do things to make sure we have the strongest, best information for decision makers.”

City Staff Liaison and Public Art Specialist Steve Huss said city staff is currently in the process of creating a shortlist of external firms qualified to execute the environmental study. At present, Huss said the city does not have a timeline or cost estimate. According to the most recent November 2019 budget report, the public fund has a balance slightly over $482,200.

“In my experience, EIRs are not inexpensive, and I don’t know what an art EIR looks like,” said committee member Melissa Abercrombie. “I’ve done some research and it doesn’t exist, so I think that this is — whether we want to be honest about it or not — it’s an opportunity to block the project.”