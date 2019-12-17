House fire displaces two in Petaluma

Two Petaluma residents were displaced by a chimney fire Sunday that damaged part of an Adobe Creek Drive home, fire officials said.

The fire started before 9 p.m. Sunday behind a gas fireplace insert at the house in an east Petaluma neighborhood off South Ely and Frates roads. The fire had spread through the chimney and wall, Battalion Chief Chad Costa said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by opening up an exterior wall, preventing the fire’s from spreading into the attic or the home’s interior.

Fire officials estimated the fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the home, including light smoke damage to the interior. The home was inhabitable, so the two adult residents checked into a local hotel.