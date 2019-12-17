Impeachment rallies planned in Petaluma, throughout North Bay

Activists will gather in several North Bay cities on Tuesday evening as part of more than 600 “Impeach and Remove” rallies nationwide calling on Congress to impeach and remove President Trump.

The “Impeach and Remove” rallies are ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

The events in Sonoma and Napa counties are slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and are in the following locations:

-Old Courthouse Square, 600 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa

-Mail Depot Parking Lot, 40 Fourth St. in Petaluma

-Sonoma Plaza, 453 First St. E. in Sonoma

-Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street in Healdsburg

-Veterans Park, 800 Main St. in Napa

For more information about the events, visit impeach.org.