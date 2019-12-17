Subscribe

Impeachment rallies planned in Petaluma, throughout North Bay

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2019, 1:25PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Activists will gather in several North Bay cities on Tuesday evening as part of more than 600 “Impeach and Remove” rallies nationwide calling on Congress to impeach and remove President Trump.

The “Impeach and Remove” rallies are ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

The events in Sonoma and Napa counties are slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and are in the following locations:

-Old Courthouse Square, 600 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa

-Mail Depot Parking Lot, 40 Fourth St. in Petaluma

-Sonoma Plaza, 453 First St. E. in Sonoma

-Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street in Healdsburg

-Veterans Park, 800 Main St. in Napa

For more information about the events, visit impeach.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine