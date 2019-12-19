Petaluma considers changes to parking rules

Petaluma may soon join other Bay Area cities in creating more stringent parking ordinances, as police struggle to keep up with a flood of vehicle parking complaints.

Lieutenant Brian Miller kicked off a discussion between police and city council at Monday night’s meeting, hoping to explore possible solutions to an issue that has elicited passionate opinions among community members.

“Each day the police department fields numerous reports and complaints from community members about recreational vehicles, boats and trailers being parked for extended periods of time on public roadways throughout the city. It generates numerous calls of service for us,” Brian Miller said.

As of Nov. 7, the Petaluma Police Department received over 1,700 reports this year of vehicles parked beyond the allowable 72 hours. The city’s current parking ordinance applies to cars, boats, trailers and RVs.

“The clock unfortunately doesn’t really start until our officer responds out, and lays eyes on and observes that violation,” Brian Miller said, adding that it can take a number of days for an officer to get out to the vehicle in question because of limited staff. As there is only one vehicle abatement officer in the city, Brian Miller said the city’s current approach to dealing with the issue leaves residents dissatisfied.

The Petaluma Police Department proposed a parking ordinance similar to that of San Rafael’s, which restricts RVs, boats and trailers and requires permits for street parking. Brian Miller estimates this model could ease staff time spent on vehicle abatement by 50%.

Discussions Monday night raised questions regarding individuals who can’t afford to store their recreational vehicles elsewhere, for home owners without driveways, and for people who don’t use their car for days at a time.

“One of the issues this brings up for me is that I live in a neighborhood where not every house has a garage, so some people do have to park on the street. When they go on vacation, their car is on the street for more than 72 hours,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said, suggesting an online permit system could be a solution.

Council members Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney also used personal anecdotes to illustrate the complexity of the issue, expressing a desire to not overburden people with multiple vehicles while also recognizing the police department’s need to update the current ordinance.

Concerns have been raised in the past regarding the current complaint-based system, which some say gives individuals the ability to act upon personal animosities. An analysis of the number of complaints in specific neighborhoods earlier this year by political group Indivisible Petaluma found a larger number of complaints in neighborhoods that are home to the city’s working-class and racial minorities.

“Historically, this matter has come to council before, at times it has been divisive,” Brian Miller said. “We understand since those discussions occurred, a lot of things have changed. There have been increases and challenges surrounding housing, density and the number of vehicles on roadways.”

Brian Miller said police is sensitive to community concerns over creating an ordinance that could affect people who are homeless or are living in their vehicles following displacement.

“For every exception, we have two or three, and we really don’t want to make it so it’s difficult for people or that (police) is spending time dealing with people who are ratting out their neighbors,” said council member Kathy Miller.

The Police Department will return to city council chambers at a later date with a more concrete proposal incorporating council member input and suggestions.

