Petaluma designated ‘Age-Friendly’

Petaluma recently joined a worldwide network of “age-friendly” cities in an effort to explore new ways to support an aging population, the second city in the county to do so after Healdsburg.

About 16% of Petaluma’s residents are 65 or older according to recent census data, and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board estimates that percentage will climb to 19% by 2022.

“It was the Senior Advisory Committee’s dedicated and passionate mission this year to make sure that we became an age-frigidly city,” said Recreation Coordinator Sandra Kraus.

The campaign is headed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and aims to ignite conversations in cities and communities across the world over how to be more inclusive of older persons. Sonoma County in 2016 joined the network, which currently includes 46 countries and 937 cities with more than 240 million people.

WHO provides communities a database of “age-friendly practices” which list examples of initiatives and programs implemented in cities ranging from TaiPo, China to Bilbao, Spain. Eight “domains of livability” act as a framework to guide cities in becoming more age-friendly, which include communication services, healthcare access, employment, social inclusion, housing, transportation and access to public places.

Petaluma-specific goals that align with the age-friendly network include expanding transit services and pedestrian pathways and supporting an adult dwelling unit ordinance.

“We need young people in the community, working age people in the community, we need solutions for all our people. Tonights is a good opportunity to recognize the age-friendly but lets not forget the whole balance,” McDonnell said, referring to high real estate costs that affect both young and old Petalumans.

Mayor Teresa Barrett questioned whether joining the network would create any obligations and if the Senior Advisory Committee will take on the responsibility of helping to enact programs that correspond with the designation.

“We can’t just say we’re an age-friendly city then do nothing about it, can we? Because if we do, what’s the point?” Barrett said.

Council voted to approve the designation unanimously, which will require the submission of a five year action plan at the end of a two-year planning period.

