Petaluma police, suspect in standoff at barber shop

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 18, 2019, 12:55PM

A man who barricaded himself in at a barbershop west of downtown Petaluma Wednesday morning prompted police officers to ask people to avoid the area as they dealt with the man, authorities said.

The suspect was holed up at Mike’s Barber Shop on Western Avenue, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said. One SWAT vehicle and two fire engines were on scene. Residents were barred from entering the area and motorists and pedestrians were asked by police to stay away.

A representative at Petaluma High School, located blocks away from the barber shop, said the school was not on lock down.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

(Petaluma Argus-Courier News Editor Kathryn Palmer contributed to this report.)

