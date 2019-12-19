Subscribe

Firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant Petaluma home that showed signs of homeless occupants

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2019, 10:35AM
Petaluma firefighters battled a structure fire early Thursday morning in a vacant home on East Washington Street that showed signs of having been occupied by homeless people.

The house at 825 E. Washington Street was boarded up and empty when the first fire crew arrived, about five minutes after the fire was reported at 1 a.m. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a 2nd story window.

Fire officials said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. A small metal box located in the bedroom looked like it had been used to make fires for heat and cooking. There was no electricity in the building, officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

