Petaluma couple preserves ranch land

Arleen Jacobsen remembers when the housing development on Windsor Drive was built on the site of a ranch, forming a new southwestern boundary for Petaluma’s city limits.

The development is just up Spring Hill Road from the 127-acre cattle ranch where Arleen and her husband, Walt, have lived since the 1940s. The Jacobsens’ property is one of the last remaining swaths of agriculture land abutting the west end of Petaluma, and the couple did not want to see the city encroaching farther into the pastoral lands that make up the hilly western Sonoma and Marin counties.

“A lot of developers wanted to buy it,” said Arleen Jacobsen, 94. “We told them it’s not for sale years ago. It’s been agricultural all these years.”

The ranch has been in the family since the 1920s when Walt Jacobsen’s father purchased the property between Spring Hill Road and Chapman Lane. And now it will remain agricultural land in perpetuity, thanks to a $2.95 million easement from the taxpayer-funded Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

“I like to see open space,” said Walt Jacobsen, 97, who raised beef cattle and worked as a cattle buyer. “The city is getting too crowded.”

The easement will protect the highly visible scenic hillsides, rock outcroppings, rolling grasslands, and oak woodlands on the property, as well as Gibson Creek and 10 acres of a major groundwater basin.

The easement also allows for continued grazing over the entirety of property and the cultivation of food crops in the flats near Chapman Lane. It will protect the natural and agricultural resources and scenic values by prohibiting separate sale or further subdivision, limiting uses in the natural areas, and capping development at its current level.

“Safeguarding our agricultural lands from development and helping long-time farming families stay in business are two of the primary reasons our residents created Ag + Open Space nearly 30 years ago,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, chairman of the open space district board. “As a board, we welcome these projects that maintain our rural character, support our local economy, and help protect the environment too.”

Open space advocates heralded the easement on an important greenbelt property, creating a buffer against encroaching development. The Jacobsens’ grandson continues to raise 25-30 head of cattle on the ranch.

It is also home to a prominent chert rock outcrop, known locally as Temple or Cathedral Rock, which is popular with photographers and plein air painters, and is highly visible from Spring Hill Road.

The Conservation Lands Network, a regional conservation strategy for the Bay Area, considers 87 acres of the south part of the ranch “essential” for conservation, and the ranch is within an identified critical habitat linkage connecting lands from western Marin County to Lake Sonoma. The chert outcrop area also hosts a diverse native plant community.

“The beauty of our work is that we often achieve multiple benefits with a single project,” said Bill Keene, general manager of the Ag + Open Space district. “By working with Arleen and Walt to conserve their ranch, we’ve helped to support their grazing operation, we’ve prevented future subdivision along the urban edge, we’ve maintained a beloved scenic landscape along a well-traveled road, and we’re helping to retain natural areas that are important for the health of our residents and our wildlife.”