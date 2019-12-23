Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma marks start of Hanukkah

It was a candid moment for Rabbi Dovid Bush, who turned to the more than 100 onlookers in front of him because he forgot a lighter for the outdoor torch he would use Sunday night to light a 9-foot menorah in downtown Petaluma, signaling the start of Hanukkah.

Sunday’s sunset marked the start of the eight-day Jewish holiday, a festival steeped in 2,000-year-old history, which includes the tradition of lighting a candle each night to commemorate the eight days a small amount of oil burned after a sacred Jerusalem temple had been rededicated, Bush said.

For the fifth year, Bush gathered his congregation from the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma and the broader community for food, singing and a child-centric twist on several longstanding traditions along the Petaluma River.

But he needed some help this year.

“Does anybody have a light?” Bush said when it came time to light the menorah.

Before someone stepped forward to help light his torch, Bush gave remarks to the crowd, calling on his constituents to be proud, do a “mitzvah,” or good deeds, and meet evil with kindness.

“You can’t fight darkness with a stick. The events in the last year are horrific and plain sad,” he said during an interview, alluding to deadly anti-Semitic attacks in Jersey City, San Diego and Pittsburgh. “At the same time, our response has to be, ‘There’s darkness going on, but we have to address it with light.’ ”

Nearly 58% of the 1,550 religious hate crimes reported in 2018 were motivated by anti-Jewish sentiments, according to a report released last month by the FBI. That was more than the next 14 targeted groups combined.

During a short speech, Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett noted the large turnout, and said she was glad to see residents being neighborly and supporting different traditions.

“Everybody is welcome in our community,” Barrett said.

Dozens of children jumped and cheered after Bush lit the first and middle candles of the menorah, which will remain beside the Balshaw Bridge for the duration of Hanukkah, he said.

Jewish snacks including latkes, or potato pancakes, and warm drinks were offered to visitors huddled at the westward bend of Water Street. A DJ played high-energy remixes of classic Hebrew songs, and everyone was given glow sticks to wave as the menorah came to life.

Later, the rabbi stood on top of a rotating Shamrock Materials cement truck.

The Petaluma-based construction company had partnered with the synagogue and transformed a vehicle into a giant dreidel, bearing each of the four Hebrew letters typically found on the spinning top. Bush tossed 1,000 chocolate coins, or gelt, to a group of children eagerly reaching high to catch them.

“We’re educating that, when you get a dollar, now you have to think about who doesn’t have,” he said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share with our youth the message of caring and giving.”

Hanukkah commemorates the unlikely victory of a Jewish rebellion by the Maccabees, who defeated the larger Syrian Greek army more than 2,000 years ago, Bush said. The victory included reclaiming an important Jerusalem temple, and the eight days a menorah remained lit using a small amount of sacred oil, he said.

Children were able to relive the history of the holiday in an immersive, 360-degree experience using Oculus Quest virtual reality goggles. Protected by two velvet ropes, 8-year-old Amin Haajarizadeh of Petaluma spun in circles with a small controller in one hand as he played several games developed just for the holiday.

“You have to find the Hanukkah in the kitchen,” he said, his smile bursting wide after a successful search for the menorah. “It was so fun because you could, like, shoot something!”

For Bush, it was satisfying to see the community come out in growing numbers each year.

That mirrors a core of the Hanukkah celebration, he said, when the Jewish community steps forward and celebrates its traditions in the open.

“I don’t know if it was fear or discomfort, but I think that has continued to change and improve over time,” Bush said. “We’ve had such a great experience hearing some of the Jewish traditions as it’s grown over the years.”