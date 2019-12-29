Let it snow? Strange Petaluma stories of 2019

Editor’s Note: Next week we will feature a roundup of the year’s top stories.

Snow in Petaluma? That’s what Petaluma residents woke up to on a chilly morning in February.

The strange weather was just one of many unusual stories that made the news in 2019. There was also a daring dog rescue from a Petaluma rooftop, a pair of rodent snipers and no shortage of bungling suspected criminals to provide entertaining headlines this past year.

Here’s a look at some of the news of the weird for 2019.

Winter wonderland

Petalumans woke up on the morning of Feb. 5 to a rare spectacle — white snow dusted the normally green bucolic hills surrounding the city.

A steady stream of curious onlookers trekked up narrow winding roads on Sonoma Mountain, where several inches of snow remained down to 500 feet. Children skipped morning classes to frolic in the slushy snow.

“It’s awesome,” said Cash Deering, 10, a student at La Tercera Elementary School. “I can’t believe it snowed in Petaluma.”

A rare combination of cold air and moisture brought the lowest measurable snow to the region since 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

Man saves dog

The Petaluma Police Department helped an animal control officer rescue a pit bull from the roof of the Burdell Building and reunited him with his family on Feb. 24.

Animal control officer Mark Scott rescued the dog, named Bucha, with the help of a good Samaritan.

A caretaker watching Bucha left him temporarily in a crate presumed to be securely latched and upon returning found the crate open and the dog off on his roof adventure. The dog reached the roof via an access point on the back on the building.

Scott and his unidentified helper scaled the side of the roof and beckoned Bucha to them. As he got closer, they put a leash on him and brought him down safely.

Runaway tractor

Calling for help as she tried to slow her runaway tractor, a 72-year-old woman who participated in Penngrove’s July 4 parade crashed after the event, sending her to the hospital.

Kathleen Righetti of Santa Rosa was riding a custom-built tractor with a 1921 engine when it overturned and crashed into a culvert along Woodward Avenue near Petaluma Hill Road.

Righetti was thrown from the tractor as it rolled. She hit her head as she crashed into the pavement and was initially knocked unconscious. She recovered at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The crash followed an unusual parade mishap involving a horse in the procession, which lost a shoe. The horseshoe flew into spectators along the route, hitting a young girl in the head. The girl wasn’t badly hurt.

Corn stalking

A Petaluma man suspected of stalking a woman was arrested Sept. 28, following a two-hour search after he fled into the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch corn maze.

Officers began looking for Ryan Kenneth Watt, 29, when the Petaluma Police Department was alerted that he had violated a restraining order that barred him from talking to his former girlfriend.

Police spotted Watt and he ran across Highway 101 and into the corn maze. Officers set up a perimeter around the maze and, with the help of a CHP officer and helicopter, two three-person groups conducted a systematic search of the maze.