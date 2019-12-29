Subscribe

Let it snow? Strange Petaluma stories of 2019

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 29, 2019, 12:01AM
Editor’s Note: Next week we will feature a roundup of the year’s top stories.

Snow in Petaluma? That’s what Petaluma residents woke up to on a chilly morning in February.

The strange weather was just one of many unusual stories that made the news in 2019. There was also a daring dog rescue from a Petaluma rooftop, a pair of rodent snipers and no shortage of bungling suspected criminals to provide entertaining headlines this past year.

Here’s a look at some of the news of the weird for 2019.

Winter wonderland

Petalumans woke up on the morning of Feb. 5 to a rare spectacle — white snow dusted the normally green bucolic hills surrounding the city.

A steady stream of curious onlookers trekked up narrow winding roads on Sonoma Mountain, where several inches of snow remained down to 500 feet. Children skipped morning classes to frolic in the slushy snow.

“It’s awesome,” said Cash Deering, 10, a student at La Tercera Elementary School. “I can’t believe it snowed in Petaluma.”

A rare combination of cold air and moisture brought the lowest measurable snow to the region since 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

Man saves dog

The Petaluma Police Department helped an animal control officer rescue a pit bull from the roof of the Burdell Building and reunited him with his family on Feb. 24.

Animal control officer Mark Scott rescued the dog, named Bucha, with the help of a good Samaritan.

A caretaker watching Bucha left him temporarily in a crate presumed to be securely latched and upon returning found the crate open and the dog off on his roof adventure. The dog reached the roof via an access point on the back on the building.

Scott and his unidentified helper scaled the side of the roof and beckoned Bucha to them. As he got closer, they put a leash on him and brought him down safely.

Runaway tractor

Calling for help as she tried to slow her runaway tractor, a 72-year-old woman who participated in Penngrove’s July 4 parade crashed after the event, sending her to the hospital.

Kathleen Righetti of Santa Rosa was riding a custom-built tractor with a 1921 engine when it overturned and crashed into a culvert along Woodward Avenue near Petaluma Hill Road.

Righetti was thrown from the tractor as it rolled. She hit her head as she crashed into the pavement and was initially knocked unconscious. She recovered at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The crash followed an unusual parade mishap involving a horse in the procession, which lost a shoe. The horseshoe flew into spectators along the route, hitting a young girl in the head. The girl wasn’t badly hurt.

Corn stalking

A Petaluma man suspected of stalking a woman was arrested Sept. 28, following a two-hour search after he fled into the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch corn maze.

Officers began looking for Ryan Kenneth Watt, 29, when the Petaluma Police Department was alerted that he had violated a restraining order that barred him from talking to his former girlfriend.

Police spotted Watt and he ran across Highway 101 and into the corn maze. Officers set up a perimeter around the maze and, with the help of a CHP officer and helicopter, two three-person groups conducted a systematic search of the maze.

It wasn’t until an officer was exiting the maze that the officer spotted the chicken coop and decided to look inside. Watt was found inside and arrested.

Starbucks drive-thru

Three people sitting inside a Petaluma Starbucks were injured after a car drove into the building on East Washington Street and struck them on Nov. 15.

A woman was driving a Honda Accord east on East Washington Street and collided with the building just before 11:40 a.m. When officials arrived, they found that the car halfway inside the building.

Three people inside were struck by the car when it crashed into the store. Two had suffered minor injuries and were treated at the coffee shop, while the other was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver, who was uninjured, told police that she had been speeding, and made an unsafe lane change to avoid a collision. In doing so, she lost control of the vehicle and drove into the Starbucks.

Dozing suspects

Petaluma police arrested a Contra Costa County man with an extensive criminal background on suspicion of possessing stolen property at a gas station after he passed out in the driver’s seat of a car with the engine running at the pump for more than a half-hour.

A police officer noticed the Acura without license plates sitting idle at the East Washington Street gas station around 10 p.m. March 3 and approached the vehicle.

Jaime Domingo Flores, 47, of Pittsburg, was asleep at the wheel, his foot on the brake while the transmission was in drive, with drug paraphernalia in plain sight on the car console.

On Feb. 18, Petaluma Police arrested DUI suspect Ruben Angel-Sepulveda, 32, of Santa Rosa, after a bystander reported him passed out behind the wheel of his car, which was blocking the northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 from Lakeville Highway.

Fake money

A 46-year-old Rohnert Park man was arrested Nov. 11 after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person passing counterfeit money at several stores at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets.

The suspect, identified as David Burr, was found to be on felony probation with an extensive criminal history, police said. Burr was accused of being in possession of suspected counterfeit bills, suspected stolen merchandise, and receipts from various stores.

Officers searched Burr’s residence pursuant to the terms of his probation and found several hundred dollars in suspected counterfeit bills, as well as more suspected stolen merchandise and a controlled substance, police said.

Burr was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of theft by counterfeit currency.

Shave and a SWAT raid

Petaluma police Dec. 18 arrested a Novato man who had barricaded himself inside of a barbershop on Western Avenue, after police said they attempted to arrest him on a warrant for felony domestic violence

Police said Michael Globe, 46, barricaded himself inside Mike’s Barber Shop, using furniture from inside the business to prevent officers from entering. Part of Western Avenue was closed during the standoff.

For two hours, police said negotiators tried to convince Globe to surrender as he threatened to harm himself with a knife or razor and appeared to consume alcohol and possibly prescription medication. Response vehicles included one SWAT vehicle and a fire engine, along with multiple police vehicles lining the street.

Police said surrounding businesses and residences were told to shelter in place, and some residents close to the barber shop were evacuated.

Rodent snipers

As Petaluma dealt with a rat problem downtown, a new pest control service launched this year with a novel method of removing rodents: High-powered air rifles.

Dave Van Etten and Ron Fode, owners of Forget Being Infested (yes, FBI, for short), said their sharp-shooting approach is more humane than poison or traps.

While most of their clients were rural farmhouses, the pair believed they could successfully eradicate the rat colony that has thrived in the downtown train trestle and pestered business owners, residents and visitors on Petaluma’s waterfront for years.

At year’s end, the city had not hired FBI, but instead contracted with a vector control company to set live traps on Water Street.

Hitting the target

Petaluma police on Jan. 19 were looking for a man who punched a Target store employee and ran away after attempting to steal merchandise.

The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s with dark hair and beard, had placed items down his pants and was attempting to leave the store on Kenilworth Drive about 6:45 p.m. when he was confronted by an employee.

The man dropped the merchandise and struck the employee causing a minor injury.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.

Show Comment

