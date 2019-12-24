Petaluma police search for suspected credit card fraudsters

Petaluma police are searching for a couple suspected of taking a wallet from a counter at a local grocery store and later using credit cards to make $1,700 worth of purchases.

The victim told police the wallet went missing at the Petaluma Market on Dec. 14. The victim later noticed the suspects used two credit cards at Target, Boulevard Cinemas, Whole Foods, Cigarettes Cheaper, Safeway and Raley’s.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact investigators at 707-778-4372.