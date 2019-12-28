New Petaluma website boosts community outreach

The city of Petaluma’s online presence received a dramatic makeover this month, taking nearly a year of effort and costing approximately $75,000. City leaders say the new website, CityofPetaluma.org, will give citizens a more navigable interface and streamlined experience.

The website launched nearly a month ahead of schedule on Dec. 9, a surprising change for frequent users.

Compared to the previous site, the redesign offers a colorful homepage with prominent links to report emergencies or problems, reserve facilities, request records, learn about permits and inspection requirements and review public meetings and their agendas.

Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said the city accelerated the publish date as staff found the old website increasingly difficult to use, especially during the recent Kincade fire evacuation and PG&E power shutoffs.

“We learned during the emergencies that we weren’t able to use the old site, and we struggled to keep updated information available,” Alverde said. “So that really made us think that we needed to get this out, because one of the most important things the city does is provide information to the community, and the website is the work horse in that.”

The city contracted with digital government platform company ProudCity and marketing company The Design Guild to complete the project. Alverde said the city found that its needs were not being met with the previous website infrastructure, motivating them to focus on creating a site that they hope users will find simple and transparent.

“In this day in age, I think the community expects a website that is up to date, is easy to find information on and allows people to do things like make payments, look up meetings and contact people,” Alverde said. “It’s our number one communication tool, covering several business centers with several needs and is the only way we can reach the community 24/7.”

New features include interactive maps, easily accessible municipal and zoning codes, pages devoted to key issues like housing and public safety, as well as pages for the city’s 15 commissions and committees.

City staff is working with the committees and commissions to build out these pages, which currently provide summaries of their meeting frequency, members and purpose.

During the Dec. 12 Public Art Committee meeting, members discussed how to use the website to their advantage in better informing the public of their decisions and funding sources.

The committee’s website will also feature an interactive map listing all public art pieces in the city along with their title and a short history, a feature currently used to map out items such as affordable housing locations and zoning boundaries elsewhere on the site.

Alverde said the website is still in progress and encourages users to provide feedback on the website using a link at the top of the homepage.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com. On Twitter @KathrynPlmr)