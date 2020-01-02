Housing, finances to mark busy 2020 for Petaluma leaders

The beginning of the new year is a time for many to reflect on the past 12 months and consider what may lie in store. For members of the Petaluma City Council, this contemplative mood is prompting a look at what they tackled in 2019 and their expectations for 2020.

The coming year could provide opportunities for significant changes in Petaluma. Amid a presidential election year and a handful of local tax increase measures, three of Petaluma’s council seats will be up for re-election.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, we will also be having a local election for three of the council seats, and elections can be divisive,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said in an email. “I hope we can all put the best interests of our city and our community first.”

Though each council member expressed their own individual priorities and interests, all found common ground in pointing to a handful of ongoing issues they expect to lead council work next year. These include building more housing, addressing homelessness and focusing on infrastructure projects.

Paramount on the minds of all city council members is the financial overhaul, which will dominate city meetings for months as a series of workshops take place. In early December, city leaders unveiled their financial planning process, broaching the topic for the first time in years following over a decade of austerity.

“I think people need to know that we’re in a tougher financial situation than people understand, and we need to look at ways to look at bringing new sources of revenue for the city,” said Councilman Gabe Kearney.

From 2008 to 2012, the city cut General Fund services by 33% and depleted the General Fund Reserve. A third of all city personnel lost their jobs, and the remaining employees endured reductions in benefits and pay. Following those four years of significant cuts and downsizing, the city has been operating on a year-to-year financial plan, only capable of balancing each fiscal year without robust planning for the future.

Workshops will cover a variety of issues, however, nearly all council members pointed to the city’s expected ballot measure to increase sales tax to bring in needed revenue.

Councilman Mike Healy said he thinks there should be a single-minded focus on the city’s economic sustainability, and cautioned that the city’s possible tax increase ballot measure is joining a bevy of state and county measures that could compete for voter attention.

“We continue to have to do more with less, and at some to point we’re going to reach a breaking point and we have to address that,” said Councilman Dave King.

Tentative work session dates open to the public extend from early December through June or August of next year, with the first one of 2020 scheduled for Jan. 13.

Intertwined with discussions of financial review is the need to buttress basic services, including public safety.

“I definitely think that we achieved many large steps forward, but the city can’t forget its basic services, and I think we do need to focus more on funding basics like street repair, like police services,” said Councilman Kevin McDonnell.

In the city’s report on its fiscal and organizational sustainability process, service impacts to safety included the loss of police programs such as homeless outreach and proactive patrol and referred to the city’s fire and police station as “dilapidated and inadequate.”