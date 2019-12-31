Subscribe

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee closing Petaluma store

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 31, 2019, 8:43AM

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee on Tuesday will close its Petaluma store on East Washington Street as the company continues to revamp to focus on its retail and food service business.

“This closure will allow us to focus more energy on our Sebastopol flagship store, as well as reach more of our customers through wholesale, grocery and web,” the company said on its Facebook page.

Taylor Lane over the past year has been restructuring after forcing out former partner Ted Robb, who had an ambitious retail plan to expand the brand founded 26 years ago in west Sonoma County. Two cafes operating inside Whole Foods markets — including one in the Coddingtown Mall — were closed over the summer.

The company also still has its mobile coffee truck that will continue to serve the area.

