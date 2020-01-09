Police log Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

11:09 a.m.: A pair of Napa-based juveniles, 16 years of age, were cited at Keokuk and Washington streets for possession of metal knuckles, a misdemeanor.

4:44 p.m.: James C. Leach, 51, of San Francisco was arrested Petaluma Boulevard and Crystal Lane for disorderly conduct.

5:06 p.m.: William P. Hanson, 70, of Petaluma was arrested on Ellis Street for attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

9:49 p.m.: Phillip G Cailey, 49, Seaside was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

The Petaluma Police Department reported no arrests on New Year’s Day.

Thursday, Jan. 2

2:09 p.m.: Mitchell J. Deck, 32, of Novato was arrested on Chaco Canyon Court for possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.

9:38 p.m.: Jahmar Jones, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on Ely Boulevard for misdemeanor battery and violation of probation.

Friday, Jan. 3

8:24 p.m.: Godfrey D. Worley, 56, of Santa Rosa was arrested at First Street and C Street for misdemeanor violation of probation.

Saturday, Jan. 4

10:22 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Burler, 36, identified as a transient, was arrested on Keller Street for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Sunday, Jan. 5

2:27 a.m.: Henry N. Guilbault, 28, of San Anselmo was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for fighting and/or challenging others to fight in a public place.

5:21 a.m.: Joshua M. Mansfield, 26, identified as a transient, was arrested on S. McDowell for trespassing.

Monday, Jan. 6

8:33 p.m.: Jahmir G. Jones, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on S. Ely Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of probation.