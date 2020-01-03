The Velvet Teen comes home for Petaluma show

Back in the early 2000s, before MTV became congested with reality shows, The Velvet Teen’s music played on an episode of the channel’s alt-music program “120 Minutes,” with the frontman of The Cure as the host. That musical cameo would be one of the many times the band’s reach extended far past Sonoma County.

The Velvet Teen would go on to tour with Death Cab For Cutie and Seattle indie band Minus The Bear and hit stages all over the world, including in Japan, where they embarked on their most recent tour, in 2017.

“We’ve been there seven times,” Bassist Josh Staples said about Japan. “Each time we’ve gone, we’ve played more shows but played smaller shows, which is cool because we get to see more of the countryside, do fun things and spend time with Japanese friends.”

With such far-flung travels and new commitments, it’s been a long time since the band’s last hometown show. But no matter the years between local gigs, The Velvet Teen has always found its way back to Sonoma County. They’ll play the Mystic Theater in Petaluma on Saturday with OVVN, Sabertooth Zombie and Lord Mountain.

North Bay roots

The Velvet Teen hasn’t had a public performance in Sonoma County since 2015. So it’s hard for the band’s members to recall which of their hometown venues they last played. Bassist Josh Staples, who lives in Santa Rosa and grew up in Petaluma, thinks it was the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa or the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Guitarist Judah Nagler, who grew up in Santa Rosa and lives in Petaluma, can’t pin it down, either.

Nowadays, it’s a balancing act for the trio to meet for practice. Nagler commutes to San Francisco three times a week for work. Drummer Casey Deitz lives in Los Angeles and still tours with his other band, The Americas. Staples splits his time between his other two bands, The New Trust and Mare Island, and juggles a design job.

Just before the holidays, Staples met for an interview, arriving in a tour van that’s likely seen more parts of the country than most of us might see in a lifetime, his dog, Murray, in the backseat. He still has a VHS tape of that MTV program somewhere, he said.

Nagler made time for a call from his Petaluma home the next day. Despite their longtime partnership and that they live less than 20 miles apart, it’s hard to get Nagler and Staples in the same room to discuss the band’s upcoming projects. It’s the curse of being creatives with full-time jobs and probably explains the nine-year gap between 2006’s “Cum Laude!” album and 2015’s “All Is Illusory,” unless you count the band’s four-song EP in 2010.

The early days

The Velvet Teen started as Nagler’s solo electronic project in 1999. From there, Nagler’s next side project included Logan Whitehurst, his former bandmate of the Northern California rock band Little Tin Frog. The pair had met backstage at the Phoenix Theater and shared a connection that quickly led to seamlessly playing riffs off each other.

“It was a good collaborative type of thing from the get-go,” Nagler remembered.