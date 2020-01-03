Worker suffers life-threatening injuries atop silo in Petaluma

A man working atop an old silo along the Petaluma River suffered life-threatening injuries Friday when he was trapped under metal casing that collapsed on him.

Firefighters were dispatched to a property in the 300 block of D Street shortly after noon for a 911 call for medical assistance that was quickly upgraded to a rescue operation, said Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Chad Costa.

They arrived at an industrial property near the north end of Steamer Landing Park to find a man trapped on the top of an unused silo about 50 feet off the ground, Costa said.

The man, in his early 30s, had sustained “significant” chest injuries after using a cutting torch to dismantle a heavy metal casing for a conveyor motor, Costa said

During that process, the casing collapsed, trapping the man underneath, he said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after firefighters arrived and helped free him from beneath the heap of metal and brought him down a fire truck’s ladder, Costa said.

First responders couldn’t get access at first, Costa said, so a police officer used a patrol vehicle to break open a gate.

The old silo appeared to be owned by Lind Marine, a dredging contractor with offices nearby. At least one company representative was on site, but he declined to comment. A phone message left with the company was not immediately returned.

Because the accident appeared to occur while the man was on a job, Costa said, officials with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified.

Check back on this breaking news story.